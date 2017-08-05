Dublin v Monaghan – Preview, live scores, team news, betting advice – Start time 6pm

They clash for the fifth time in the championship, their last meeting being in 2014 when Dublin won an All-Ireland quarter-final by 2-22 to 0-11.

Stephen Cluxton will break the record and make his 89th appearance,“It’s a great milestone for Stephen,” the Dublin manager enthused.“It reflects his commitment to Gaelic games and the GAA throughout his adult life. We are very fortunate to have him. Long may it continue. He’s just a fantastic sportsman.“He really applies himself to his craft. He’s a great leader for us as well — he’s courageous, disciplined and loyal. What’s more, he’s a great influence on the other players too. His work-ethic is unequalled. He has everything you would want.

“Obviously, I played with him at the back end of my own career and seen him progress and develop. I have seen first-hand just how purposeful he is and how determined he is to be the best that he can be. He just focuses on his game.”