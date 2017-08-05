Home / GAA / Dublin v Monaghan – Preview, live scores, team news, betting advice – Start time 6pm

Dublin v Monaghan – Preview, live scores, team news, betting advice – Start time 6pm

By
Updated: August 5, 2017
dublin v monaghan

It’s All-Ireland football quarter-final Dublin v Monaghan, we preview the match with team news and betting advice for the 6pm throw in.

They clash for the fifth time in the championship, their last meeting being in 2014 when Dublin won an All-Ireland quarter-final by 2-22 to 0-11.
Stephen Cluxton will break the record and make his 89th appearance,“It’s a great milestone for Stephen,” the Dublin manager enthused.“It reflects his commitment to Gaelic games and the GAA throughout his adult life. We are very fortunate to have him. Long may it continue. He’s just a fantastic sportsman.“He really applies himself to his craft. He’s a great leader for us as well — he’s courageous, disciplined and loyal. What’s more, he’s a great influence on the other players too. His work-ethic is unequalled. He has everything you would want.

“Obviously, I played with him at the back end of my own career and seen him progress and develop. I have seen first-hand just how purposeful he is and how determined he is to be the best that he can be. He just focuses on his game.”

PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINAL
Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7 (Leinster quarter-final)
Dublin 4-29 Westmeath 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)
Dublin 2-23 Kildare 1-17 (Leinster final)
Top Scorers
Dean Rock…………2-11 (0-9 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’)
Con O’Callaghan…0-17 (0-8 frees)
Ciaran Kilkenny….1-8
***
Monaghan 1-20 Fermanagh 1-11 (Ulster Preliminary Round)
Monaghan 1-15 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)
Down 1-14 Monaghan 0-15 (Ulster semi-final)
Monaghan 3-23 Wexford 1-11 (Qualifiers – Round 2)
Monaghan 1-12 Carlow 1-7 (Qualifiers (Round 3)
Monaghan 1-24 Down 1-16 (Qualifiers Round 4)
Top Scorers
Conor McManus……2-27 (0-16 frees)
Conor McCarthy……..0-15 (0-3 frees)
Owen Duffy…………….1-10 (0-1 free)
PREVIOUS DUBLIN-MONAGHAN CHAMPIONSHOIP CLASHES
2014: Dublin 2-22 Monaghan 0-11 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
1923: Dublin 2-5 Monaghan 0-0 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1922: Dublin 2-8 Monaghan 0-2 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1908: Dublin 1-5 Monaghan 0-2 (All-Ireland semi-final)
DUBLIN IN QUARTER-FINALS
They have played in 18 quarter-finals, winning ten, drawing three and losing five. The only year they didn’t qualify for the quarter-finals (introduced in 2001) was in 2003 when they lost to Armagh in the qualifiers. Their last quarter-final defeat was against Kerry in 2009.
2016: Dublin 1-15 Donegal 1-10
2015: Dublin 2-23 Fermanagh 2-15
2014: Dublin 2-22 Monaghan 0-11
2013: Dublin 1-16 Cork 0-12
2012: Dublin 1-12 Laois 0-12
2011: Dublin 0-22 Tyrone 0-15
2010: Dublin 1-15 Tyrone 0-13
2009: Kerry 1-24 Dublin 1-7
2008: Tyrone 3-14 Dublin 1-8
2007: Dublin 0-18 Derry 0-15
2006: Dublin 1-12 Westmeath 0-5
2005: Tyrone 2-18 Dublin 1-14 (replay)
2005: Dublin 1-14 Tyrone 1-14 (draw)
2004: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 1-8
2002: Dublin 1-14 Donegal 0-7 (replay)
2002: Dublin 2-8 Donegal 0-14(draw)
2001: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 1-12 (replay)
2001: Dublin 2-11 Kerry 1-14 (draw)
MONAGHAN IN QUARTER-FINALS
They have lost all four previous quarter-finals
2015: Tyrone 0-18 Monaghan 0-14
2014: Dublin 2-22 Monaghan 0-11
2013: Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-12
2007: Kerry 1-12 Monaghan 1-11
*The last competitive clash between Dublin and Monaghan was in this year’s Allianz League when Dublin won by 2-15 to 1-15 in Clones on April 2. Monaghan led by 1-12 to 0-9 after 48 minutes before Dublin, for whom Bernard Brogan and Jack McCaffrey scored goals, staged a match-winning recovery.
Jack McCarron scored 1-9 (1-5 from play) for Monaghan
Betting advice
Get on under 40.5 total points
Team News
Dublin (All-Ireland SFC v Monaghan): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons; Jonny Cooper, John Small, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Jack McCaffrey; Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock.
Monaghan (SFC v Dublin): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Kieran Duffy, Karl O’Connell; Kieran Hughes, Darren Hughes; Gavin Doogan, Dermot Malone, Shane Carey; Ryan McAnespie, Darren Freeman, Conor Mc Manus.

