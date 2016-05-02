Dublin’s Best Football Team Since 1999

In keeping with the theme of last week’s hurling sides, we decided to honour the football with two top teams from the turn of the millennium. Many familiar names here but this is SportsNewsIRELAND’s Dublin team since 1999:

STEPHEN CLUXTON – Quiet but Deadly Effective. His kick-outs have transformed the game and he’s a three-time All-Ireland winning captain.

JONNY COOPER – The tough defender who welcomes opposition attackers to a physical encounter, he is the heart and soul of Dublin’s backs.

RORY O’CARROLL – Left the squad in 2015 to travel to New Zealand, O’Carroll was the resident number three with a similar number of All-Ireland medals.

PHILLY McMAHON – Rumoured to be considering MMA after his playing days, he’s another full back who shows no mercy to opponents.

JAMES McCARTHY – The son of John ‘Macker’ McCarthy who won All-Irelands with Dublin in the 1970s, James has shown the same passion as his father for Dublin’s cause.

CIAN O’SULLIVAN – A debutant in 2009, the Tax Accountant has ensured Dublin’s numbers are right holding down one of the most important positions on the field.

JACK McCAFFREY – The 2015 Footballer of the Year took a sabbatical last year working with charity GOAL in Zambia. But he’s back now looking for a spot.

MICHAEL DARAGH MACAULEY – A Yoga instructor as well as playing Basketball with his club, the powerful midfielder has used his mobility to telling effect.

CIARAN WHELAN – Unlucky not to win an All-Ireland medal, he was Dublin’s driving force between the All-Ireland wins in 1995 and 2007 and would have graced either team.

PAUL FLYNN – Dublin’s Mr. Consistency in attack, Flynn has already amassed four All-Stars this decade and as many Celtic Crosses.

ALAN BROGAN – It took nearly 10 years to finally get his hands on Sam Maguire but the 2011 Footballer of the Year finally earned his deserved All-Ireland title.

DIARMUID CONNOLLY – Described as the classiest and one of the most gifted forwards to wear the Sky Blue, Connolly’s ability on form is breath taking!

DEAN ROCK – The son of Barney, Rock’s importance to Dublin can’t be understated and his ability to get late, crucial scores has kept their unbeaten streak intact.

RAY COSGROVE – After Charlie Redmond and Jason Sherlock, before Bernard Brogan and Diarmuid Connolly, Ray Cosgrove was the darling of the Hill with 2002 the stand-out year.

BERNARD BROGAN – Still a key member of the set-up, Brogan has been Dublin’s go-to man with a massive 21-188 racked up in 53 championship games.