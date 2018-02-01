eir Sport announces live coverage of Lidl Ladies National Football League games

eir Sport, which already provides excellent coverage of the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues, has announced that it will broadcast live Lidl Ladies National Football League games, beginning this month.

eir’s live coverage of the Lidl Ladies National Football League will see three games broadcast across three different weekends, with all three games featuring current All-Ireland ladies senior football champions Dublin.

Cork, Kerry and Mayo will also feature in the ground-breaking eir Sport agreement with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

In a broadcasting first in Ireland, eir Sport’s coverage of the Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1 encounters between Mayo and Dublin on February 24th and Dublin versus Kerry on March 3rd will be followed by the equivalent clash from the Allianz Leagues with the Dublin men’s team making the trip to Castlebar (February 24th) before entertaining Kerry at Croke Park on the following weekend (March 3rd).

The action gets underway on Saturday, 10th February, as Dublin play Cork in a repeat of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

List of Fixtures from the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 live on eir Sport