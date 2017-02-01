eir Sport Live GAA Coverage to effect attendances?

The fact that EIR are showing three live Saturday night matches, will it have a huge effect on attendances with EIR now free to so many customers.

Ant and Dec have new rivals for the Saturday night takeaway slot over the spring months as EIR Sport’s announcement of 23 live games including five triple headers will give many supporters the opportunity to sit back and enjoy National League coverage.

There’s no doubt the enhancement of GAA action on television will always be welcomed but question marks will remain whether is the “over saturation” of live games affecting attendances around the country.

Admittedly, one suspects that some away supporters are not going to fancy two hour treks for a 7pm game when the opportunity to kick back with a pizza might be a more tempting.

In truth, though, more live action for a vibrant competition can only wet supporters’ appetites, and while some may turn off at times if the elements outside don’t look appealing, floodlit action on a weekend night will still entice many for a trip away.

While every county still dreams about Liam or Sam, the national leagues are the GAA’s most exciting competition with counties at competitive levels. Dublin have won four football leagues since 2013. While the hurling deciders in Semple Stadium have engaged neutral observers and county loyalists.

No doubt attendance figures will be monitored, especially in Laois who welcome the cameras five times. But Croke Park will need to ask themselves why championship attendances have dropped by nearly 30% especially if the league showings maintain or even increase.

Either way, GAA followers who can receive EIR Sport’s free coverage will have options for their Saturday night in and if the quality delivers, an appeal to see more in the flesh come Sunday afternoon.