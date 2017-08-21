Fergal Horgan to referee All Ireland Hurling Final

The 2017 All Ireland Hurling Final on September 3rd between Galway and Waterford will be refereed by Tipperay’s Fergal Horgan.

It will be Horgan’s second All Ireland of the year after he took charge of the AIB senior club final between Cuala and Ballyea on St Patrick’s Day.

He was in control of the Wexford-Kilkenny Leinster semi-final and the Munster final clash between Cork and Clare this summer.

His most recent game in the hurling championship was Waterford’s All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Wexford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last month.

Horgan sent off influential Waterford wing back Tadhg De Burca during that game after he came into contact with Harry Kehoe’s helmet which resulted in him missing last Sunday’s semi-final victory over Cork.

He’ll become the first Munster referee to take charge of an All-Ireland senior decider since Waterford’s Michael Wadding in 2010, who oversaw the Tipperary-Kilkenny tie.

Horgan gave Gaa.ie his thoughts about taking control of the final: “I’m looking forward to it massively, it’s the pinnacle of every referee’s career to do the All-Ireland.”

“I’m delighted to get it and I’ll prepare for it the same as I always do and treat it with the respect it deserves.”

It was also confirmed that Sean Cleere of Kilkenny will take charge of the All Ireland Minor final between Cork and Galway beforehand.

Previous All-Ireland final referees

2009 – Diarmuid Kirwan: Kilkenny v Tipperary

2010 – Michael Wadding: Kilkenny v Tipperary

2011 – Brian Gavin: Kilkenny v Tipperary

2012 – Barry Kelly: Kilkenny v Galway

2013 – Brian Gavin: Cork v Clare

2014- Barry Kelly: Kilkenny v Tipperary

2015 – James Owens; Kilkenny v Galway

2016 – Brian Gavin; Kilkenny v Tipperary