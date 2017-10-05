First ever Camogie All-Star tour is announced

Cork and Kilkenny lead the way in the 2017 camogie All-Star senior nominees and a historic first tour will take place this year with Madrid the destination.

The tour, which will take place from 29 November until 2 December, will see two teams comprising of the winning senior All-Stars from both the 2016 and the upcoming 2017 Awards ceremony face each other in an exhibition match in the Spanish capital.

The tour is designed to reward the players for their achievements and to spread the game to new audiences in Europe.

The All-Star banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, takes place on Saturday 4 November at the Citywest Hotel, when the 15 winners will be announced.

Champions Cork lead the way in the 45-player shortlist with 11 nominations while beaten finalists Kilkenny have nine nominees.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Dublin and Galway have seven and six nominations respectively, with Clare (5), Wexford (4), Limerick (1), Tipperary (1) and Waterford (1) completing the list.

Cork’s Gemma O’Connor is in line for a remarkable 10th All-Star award.

Here’s the list of nominees in full:

Goalkeepers: Aoife Murray (Cork), Faye McCarthy (Dublin), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny).

Defenders

Full-Back Line: Máire McGrath (Clare), Rena Buckley (Cork), Laura Treacy (Cork), Eve O’Brien (Dublin), Áine Woods (Dublin), Tara Kenny (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Sarah O’Connor (Wexford).

Half-Back Line: Róisín McMahon (Clare), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Gemma O’Connor (Cork), Eimear O’Sullivan (Cork), Eva Marie Elliott (Dublin), Hannah Hegarty (Dublin), Heather Cooney (Galway), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Bríd Gordon (Wexford).

Midfield: Orlaith Duggan (Clare), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Eimear McCarthy (Dublin), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Ann Marie Starr (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Half-Forward Line: Aoife Keane (Clare), Orla Cronin (Cork), Orla Cotter (Cork), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) Shelley Kehoe (Wexford).

Full-Forward Line: Chloe Morey (Clare), Aisling Maher (Dublin), Aoife Donohue (Galway), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Julie Ann Malone (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny), Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Beth Carton (Waterford), Chloe Fox (Wexford)

Manager of the Year: Paudie Murray (Cork), John Davis (Meath), Johnny Greville (Westmeath).