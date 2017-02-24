Fitzgibbon Cup Finals Weekend Preview & Live Score Updates

Galway hosts the annual Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling finals as Mary Immaculate, Limerick put their title on the line against University College, Cork (UCC), Limerick IT (LIT) and IT Carlow.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES

The defending champions face LIT on Friday (3pm Dangan) following their quarter-final win over NUIG. Limerick’s Aaron Gillane was their top scorer with 2-10 while Tadhg Gallagher and Cork’s Luke Meade also goaled. The team also features Clare’s Colm Galvin and are managed by Jamie Wall.

Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald oversees LIT outfit, having won the trophy with them in 2005 and 2007. They came from three down to defeat UCD 1-20 to 1-13 with Jason McCarthy getting the goal and Galway’s Paul Killeen top scoring.

The first semi-final (Friday 1pm Dangan) sees UCC in their first finals appearance for three years. The 2013 champions had the footballers in the Sigerson Cup seven days earlier. They pulled away from DCU with Michael Breen getting a late goal and other squad members include Jamie Barron, Seamus Kennedy and Cork’s Alan Cadogen.

IT Carlow caused 2 shock disposing of UL by 4-16 to 0-23. DJ Carey’s side have been going well and did qualify for the Walsh Cup semi-finals before taking a heavy defeat to Galway. Mark Russell, Jack Fagan, Martin Kavanagh and Chris Bolger grabbed their majors with Stephen Maher, goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Kerry full back Kevin Hannafine other key players.

Former GAA President Joe McDonagh will be honoured having scored the winning goal in UCG’s victory over Maynooth 40 years earlier. The two finalists will travel to Pearse Stadium on Saturday. The bookies have Mary I favourites to retain their title but don’t rule out a shock.

Verdict: IT Carlow to beat LIT in the Final