Five talking points from the weekend’s Football – Galway still flaky

There was lots of GAA at the weekend, the highlight was Roscommon teaching a very flaky Galway a lesson in the Connacht football final.

ROSCOMMON MAKE A STATEMENT

It seems like Roscommon have been an emerging side for a long time now. They have been successful at underage and have come through the leagues into division one. Lat season saw a good performance in the top tier of the league but a poor championship. It’s been the other way around in 2017. Relegation from division one and Kevin McStay’s job as the Rossie’s coach seemingly in peril has now turned into a campaign with silverware and their first Connaught title since 2010.

GALWAY STILL FLAKY

Something which the county’s hurlers have often branded with now may be branded with the Galway footballers. A game in which they were very much fancied for on Sunday afternoon especially after the Mayo victory. However, from the start Roscommon came with more physicality, intensity, and creativity then there Connaught rivals. Similar last year in the All-Ireland QF against Tipperary where Galway were expected to win but failed to turn up. There still a young side and still in the championship and will learn from this defeat.

MAYO HANGING IN THERE

Much like Roscommon, Clare brought the game to the favourites Mayo in Ennis Saturday evening. Unlike Roscommon, Clare could not keep it up for 70 minutes and Mayo went up the gears to see off the Banner men. Clare gifted goals to Mayo and the two O’Connor’s, Diarmuid and Cillian took advantage of some slack defending. There was a lot of positives for Mayo. They showed battling qualities especially after the opening 20 minutes where they were six points to one down. Aidan O’ Shea put in his best performance to date and played an important role in the Mayo comeback with Clare struggling with his physicality. They face Cork in the qualifiers and as long as their still in the championship and improving, they still have a great chance to feature in September.

CARLOW KEEP SUMMER GOING

What a championship this is turning out to be for the Carlow footballers. A victory over Leitrim means for the first time in 73 years, Carlow have won three championship games. Turlough O’Brien has done a tremendous job at the helm with a victory over Wexford and a credible performance against Dublin being the highlight of the year so far. With Carlow on a roll you would not back against them causing another upset.

UNIMPRESSIVE DONEGAL

Donegal’s All-Ireland odds were not lowered following there one-point victory over Meath on Saturday afternoon. They travelled to Navan with one objective and that was to reach the next round of the qualifiers and they did that by the skin of their teeth. Meath were leading with five minutes remaining and Donegal’s season looked like it might be coming to an end. It was deep into injury time when Paddy McBrearty pointed the winning score for Donegal with a thumping effort. Donegal’s finishing was poor, hitting many wides and will look to improve on that before they face Galway in the next round of the qualifiers. A better performance is required if they are to advance to a QF.