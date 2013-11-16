Home / GAA / Four Galway Club Hurling Quarter-Final Championship matches today

Four Galway Club Hurling Quarter-Final Championship matches today

Updated: October 22, 2017
We have live score updates and results from the four Galway hurling championship matches this afternoon after two matches were postponed on Saturday, Craughwell v Portumna is the top match.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GALWAY HURLING SCORE UPDATES

Craughwell v Portumna and Liam Mellows v Clarinbridge ties at 1pm and 2.30pm will both be played at Kenny Park in Athenry while the other two quarter-finals will be played in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe; Sarsfields v Cappataggle and Gort v Killimordaly at 2pm and 3.30pm respectively.

All four matches are evenly matched and impossible call.

