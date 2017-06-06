GAA announce new proposals for 2018 Hurling Championship

It has been on the cards since the football introduced the “Super 8″, today GAA announced the proposals to reform the hurling championship.

The Leinster and Munster Championships will be played off on a round-robin basis, making it five rounds of four matches each.

Each team would have two home and two away matches, with the two teams finishing in the top two places in each group qualifying for their respective provincial final.

The winners of the provincial finals would qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals with the defeated Leinster/Munster finalists qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The third placed team in both groups would remain in the hurling championship, with a way open to them to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

On a two-year cycle, the third placed team in each province would either progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-final or play the winner of the Provincial Qualifier Group in a play-off for a place in the Quarter-Finals.

In 2018 the Provincial Qualifier Group would consist of Laois, Westmeath, Kerry, Antrim, and Carlow.