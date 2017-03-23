GAA Division One Preview – Dublin vs Roscommon (Start Time – 7pm Saturday Croke Park)

It feels inevitable history will be made Saturday and there’s no reason to suggest that the Dublin senior men won’t create their own place in folklore as they seek to go 35 matches unbeaten.

GAA Tables – National Football League Division One – State of Play after Round Five

Their third draw this spring against Kerry allowed them equal the Kingdom’s 84-year-old run of 34 games and Jim Gavin’s side are raging hot favourites to account for a struggling Roscommon.

Dublin are trying to win a fifth consecutive title. Stephen Cluxton leads between the sticks; Philly McMahon and Eric Lowndes have been their top defenders; Brian Fenton is ruling midfield with authority; while Dean Rock, Ciaran Kilkenny and Niall Scully have been the main threats up front.

For different reasons, Roscommon have their own concerning streak of eight league matches without victory. It’s been a sobering campaign for the Connacht side following their exploits last year reaching the semi-finals and Kevin McStay’s team are returning to Division Two.

They were unlucky against Donegal losing by one point and played with character against Kerry. But heavy defeats to Mayo and Monaghan leaves Roscommon in a difficult position with as many as 10 seniors not available to the current panel.

In their quest for a shock, Darren O’Malley put in a good display against Monaghan last Sunday; Niall McInerney, David Murray and Thomas Featherston have been solid backs; Tadgh O’Rourke got a late goal at the weekend; Conor Devaney, Donie and Enda Smith will be the key attackers.

Dublin are 1/14 to make history, Roscommon 15/2 outsiders with the draw 16/1. Like Ireland’s win last week against England, Roscommon will cling to a fairy-tale result. But Dublin are only finding their stride.

Verdict: Dublin