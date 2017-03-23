GAA Division Three Preview – Laois v Longford (Start Time – 7pm Saturday O’Moore Park)

The lights and cameras haven’t provided positive flashes for Laois and they could find themselves heading towards Division Four after this weekend.

GAA Tables – National Football League Division Three – State of Play after Round Five



After expecting a league final place and instant promotion, a loss for Peter Creedon’s charges will put them in a perilous position and other results could condemn them to the bottom tier.

It’s been a campaign of cards, injuries and missed scoring chances for Laois who’ve only picked up two points. Damien O’Connor and David Conway (black card) were dismissed in their 1-10 to 0-11 loss to Antrim while Kevin Meaney walked recently against Sligo. Captain Stephen Attride is out with an ankle injury; Donie Kingston left the field the last day with a groin problem; while Brendan Quigley and Colm Begley are also on the treatment table.

Their average tally has been 13 points with their concession rate five higher. They will depend on Graham Brody in goal; Denis Booth, David Conway and Eoin Buggie in defence; John O’Loughlin in midfield and Niall Donoher, Donie (if fit) and Paul Kingston up front.

Longford’s 0-16 to 2-7 win over Sligo ended a run of three successive defeats and one more win should see them safe. Sean McCormack, Robbie Smyth and Barry McKeon shared 13 points between them and will threaten Laois’ rear-guard. Paddy Collum has been solid in goal; Padraig McCormack, Dermot Brady and Michael Quinn are the pick of the defence; with Darren Gallagher influential in midfield.

Laois are 4/6 favourites with Longford at 6/4 while the draw is 15/2. In front of their home support, Laois should prevail but they’ve lost their previous two games in Portlaoise by an average of nine points.

Verdict: Longford