GAA families who have clashed on the field of play

Soccer enthusiasts watched Paul and Florentin Pogba come together for a family love-in/clash as Manchester United and St. Etienne met in the Europa League. The Red Devils won 3-0 but here are a few examples of when the GAA pitted relatives against each other in action.

EOGHAN O’REILLY vs TOMMY O’REILLY – Castlebar Mitchells beat Breaffy in the 2015 Mayo county final. Two clubs in the same parish saw brothers collide with Eoghan on the winning team. Both players scored one point each while their father Tom was also a Breaffy selector

JOHN ANTHONY KELLY vs DEREK KELLY – John Anthony came off the bench to mark his brother Derek in a 2016 Waterford Junior B hurling game. John Anthony was a member of the Shamrocks outfit who had a comfortable 2-17 to 0-6 win over Modeligo.

KEITH HOGAN vs BRIAN HOGAN – Clara defeated O’Loughlin Gaels in a Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final in 2014 with Keith registering eight points. Being marked by his All-Star winning brother Brian, the family moved from Kilkenny City to Clara when they were young. Brian stuck with O’Loughlin Gaels with Keith taking up the game at the new club.

DARREN MULLEN vs KEVIN MULLEN – St. Kieran’s College, featuring current county player Liam Blanchfield, defeated Kilkenny CBS in the Dr. Croke Cup Final in 2014. Man of the match for the winners was Darren Mullen with his brother Kevin on the opposing team.

LIAM AND DES MAGUIRE vs BRENDAN MAGUIRE – Cavan’s last All-Ireland football championship win in 1952 featured three brothers as they defeated Meath 0-9 to 0-5. Liam and Des were part of the Breffni side while their brother Brendan played with the Royals.

GAVIN McGINN vs MICHAEL McGINN – A unique father vs son clash in Fermanagh in a league match. Gavin (22) played his part in the Enniskillen Gaels win and then had the bragging rights over his father Michael (47) who took to the field for Coa O’Dwyers.

STUART LOWNDES vs ERIC LOWNDES – Ok, this one hasn’t happened yet. Meath manager Andy McEntee has enlisted former Dublin underage players and after transferring to St. Peter’s, Dunboyne, Stuart will wear the green and gold in 2017. And that means he may meet brother Eric from Dublin’s all conquering side.

NICOLA WARD vs LOUISE WARD – The Galway footballing twins went against each other in the Ladies Football O’Connor Cup Final in 2016. Nicola scored the crucial goal as UCD beat UL 1-7 to 0-9 and the Kilkerrin/Clonberne pair embraced after the final whistle.