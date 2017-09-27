GAA Manager News – Eamonn Fitzmaurice to stay on as Kerry boss

GAA Manager News – Éamonn Fitzmaurice is set to remain in charge of the Kerry footballers for 2018.

Fitzmaurice came in for criticism following Kerry’s semi-final defeat to Mayo in August, though he remains in charge of one of the leading teams in the country.

It’s understood he met with the extended panel in Killarney over the weekend where he confirmed his intention to see out the 12-month extension he was handed late last year and put plans in place for the 2018 campaign.

Having drafted in Maurice Fitzgerald as a selector for 2017, it’s not thought there will be any change to his management team, which includes Mikey Sheehy and Liam Hassett. In fact, Sheehy and Hassett were spotted together scouting club championship games in the county.

If he sees out the 2018 season it will bring him up to six years in charge, with the 2014 All-Ireland final win over Donegal the high point.

Fitzmaurice will be expected to blood some new talent next year with Kerry teams having now won four successive minor All-Irelands since 2014 and they have also claimed four Hogan Cups in the same period.

The county also boasts the most talked-about young prospect in football in David Clifford, who hit a staggering 4-4 in their minor final win over Derry.