GAA managers carousel – Derry and Offaly looking for new managers

A meeting of the Offaly county board committee has decided to cut short the tenure of Pat Flanagan after two years in charge.

While Derry have also opted for a change in management.

Flanagan was halfway through a two-year extension but after a disappointing year which saw defeat to Westmeath following a replay and elimination from the championship by Cavan, the Offaly county board has decided to terminate his reign prematurely.

Damian Barton reign as Derry boss also looks to be over after the Derry county board issued a statement last night thanking him for his services,

“We would like to sincerely thank Damian, his management and backroom teams, and all the players who have represented their county during this period.

“Nominations for the position of Derry senior football manager will be sought from our clubs in the coming weeks.”

Barton’s Derry did come close to causing an upset after taking the beaten All-Ireland finalists of 2016, Mayo to extra time last weekend.