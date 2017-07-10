GAA News – All Ireland Football semi finals & Hurling semi-finals draw

The fixtures for the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals and Gaelic football semi finals are much clearer after a busy weekend.

All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals

Clare got well beaten by Cork in the Munster hurling final and will now play Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter final and Wexford have drawn Waterford who had a historic victory over Kilkenny at the weekend.

This all means the following

If Clare beat Tipperary they will play Galway in an All-Ireland semi-final

If Tipp beat Clare they can play either Cork or Galway

If Wexford beat Waterford they will play Cork in the semi-final

If Waterford beat Wexford they can play either Cork or Galway

Sunday 6 August

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Galway v Quarter-final winner (Clare, Tipperary or Waterford), Croke Park, 3.30pm

Sunday 13 August

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Cork v Quarter-final winner (Tipperary, Waterford or Wexford), Croke Park, 3.30pm

All-Ireland Football quarter-finals

The surprise of the championship happened at Pearse Stadium yesterday as Roscommon won the Connacht title by beating Galway by nine points, this means that Galway will now play Donegal in the next round of qualifiers and Mayo will play Cork who got hammered by Kerry last weekend.

On the other side of the qualifiers Tipperary play Antrim and Monaghan looked to have got the easiest tie when they face division four side Carlow. So what does all this mean in the All-Ireland quarter and semi-finals

(1) Roscommon will play either Donegal, Mayo or Cork

(2) Kerry will either Donegal, Mayo or Galway

(3) Dublin/Kildare will play Carlow/Monaghan or Armagh/Tipperary

(4) Tyrone/Down will play Carlow/Monaghan or Armagh/Tipperary

All-Ireland Semi-final draw

1 v 2

3 v 4

Sunday 20 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Roscommon/Round 4A winner v Kerry/Round 4A winner, TBC, TBC

Sunday 27 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Leinster final winner/Round 4B winner v Ulster final winner/Round 4B winner, TBC, TBC