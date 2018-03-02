GAA news: Chin out for a couple of weeks with injury

Wexford’s Lee Chin sustained a pelvic injury in the Model County’s win over Clare last weekend and is expected to be ruled out for a couple of weeks.

The eagerly awaited clash, which may be hampered due to the adverse weather conditions takes place in Nowlan Park and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald may be hoping that the game is called off if his influential joint captain is unavailable.

Chin was forced off just before half time of their win over Clare and was replaced by the returning Rory O’Connor who produced an outstanding display.

The prognosis for Chin is that he injured his pelvis during the opening half and it is not yet confirmed how long that he will be sidelined.

While it’s unclear how long he will be out of action, he would have almost certainly have been ruled out of Sunday’s clash against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park but the game is now off.

Meanwhile, Jack Guiney is set for a few weeks on the sidelines as a result of a knee injury.

There were fears the Rathnure clubman would require surgery on a cruciate injury but he is expected to return in a few weeks.