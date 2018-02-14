GAA News: Derry footballers without two key players for the rest of the year

Derry will be without Niall Keenan and Ciaran McFaul for the remainder of the season as they plan to spend some time in the United States.

While the pair are not due to travel to America until May they have withdrawn from the Derry panel for the remainder of the Allianz Football League because they will not feature in the Championship.

Confirming the news, manager Damian McErlain told The Irish News: “We have known for a period of time that both Niall and Ciaran had plans to travel in 2018. Obviously it was disappointing to the management and players, however, we have to respect the wishes of Niall and Ciaran. They both would be a loss to any team in the country.

“Players make decisions at different stages in their lives and we have to accept that, challenging as that might be. Players travelling and taking time away is not unique to Derry football. It’s part of life.”

McErlain added: “Given the success of Slaughtneil we have had to manage the panel a particular way and after discussion with the two players we have decided this is the best decision for them, and Derry football at this stage. Niall and Ciaran are two honest, hard-working and capable footballers. They have been loyal servants to club and county for many years.

“We look forward to welcoming them back after their travels so they can be a part of what we are trying to achieve with the Derry senior football team in the coming years.”