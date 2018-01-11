GAA News – Former star Keaney back to boost the Dublin hurlers

Conal Keaney has come out of retirement to return to Pat Gilroy’s Dublin hurling squad ahead of the new season.

The Ballyboden St.Endas star who has previously played both codes for the Dubs last appeared for the hurling side in 2015 but after winning an All-Ireland Football title with his club he decided to hang up the boots but he now becomes another player who has made himself available for the new regime which includes former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham as selector.

Keaney made his debut back in 2005 and collected a National League and Leinster Championship medal during his original stint with the team.

The 35-year olds return adds in more vital experience for this new look Dublin as he follows the likes of Johnny McCaffrey and Danny Sutcliffe back into the fold.

Dublin are in Walsh Cup semi-final action this weekend against Wexford before opening up their Division 2 Allianz League campaign with a Croke Park fixture against Offaly that also includes the Footballers game against Kildare on January 27th.