GAA News – Kildare manager reveals lack of interest in playing for county

Limerick native Joe Quid who manages the Kildare hurling team has come out and commented about the lack of commitment from players.

Quaid revealed to the Leinster Leader that many players have refused to play for the county hurling team. This might come as a surprise to some but with the huge work load players are under when the commit to inter-county training who can blame them.

“We have a huge change in the panel again this year, so a lot of fellas that we put a lot of time and effort into last year aren’t available to us this year for one reason or another,” said Quaid.

“We have trawled the county; every three-legged dog has been asked to come in that we believe is up to the standard but the one thing we have is that we have a bunch of lads here at the moment that are willing to give absolutely everything for Kildare.

“Coming from a traditional hurling county where everyone wants to play, I find it frustrating that when you ring someone and ask them do they want to play hurling for their county and they say ‘nah, I couldn’t be bothered’.

“I have had more phone calls from guys outside of Kildare wanting to play with Kildare than from Kildare lads.”