GAA news: McCann and O’Donovan both out for the rest of the league

Tiernan McCann will play no further part in Tyrone’s Allianz Football League campaign due to a knee injury.

McCann was injured deep into injury time of the Red Hands’ Division 1 win over Kildare on Sunday and underwent a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.

Scans confirmed the Killyclogher defender sustained a cracked kneecap which will keep him out of action for up to two months, ruling him out of the remainder of the Allianz League.

“The scan revealed that he has a crack to his kneecap and he is definitely out for the rest of the league,” Tyrone manager Mickey Harte told The Irish News.

“The best-case scenario is that he will be out for at least six to eight weeks and its awful news to hear. First of all for Tiernan himself as he has contracts to fulfil with his work so that is going to have a major impact.

“He has worked so hard to get back to full fitness after his hand injury last season and he is very unlucky for this to happen just as he was back to that level he wanted to be at. It goes without saying that it is a major blow for Tyrone as he is a serious, serious operator for us, one of our key players.

“It takes the shine out of our win on Sunday but, as I said earlier, it’s a bigger blow to Tiernan personally.”

As well as that Limerick manager John Kiely has confirmed that Darragh O’Donovan will miss the remainder of the Allianz Hurling League.

O’Donovan has suffered a broken finger and he will miss the visit of Dublin to the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday while Kiely has concerns over Aaron Gillane.

“Unfortunately, Darragh will be ruled out for a number of weeks,” Kiely told the Limerick Leader.

“It’s really disappointing for him because he was showing great form and working really hard.

“Aaron rolled his ankle in the Offaly game and is still rehabbing – he is 50/50.”

While O’Donovan will miss out, Declan Hannon, Graeme Mulcahy and William O’Meara are in line to feature against Dublin.