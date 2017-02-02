GAA Previews – 2017 Allianz Football League begins this weekend

The 2017 Allianz Football League gets underway at 16 venues this weekend, with Saturday night staging three games, and a further thirteen being played on Sunday.

A total of 112 games will be played between this weekend and April 2nd, after which all four divisions will stage finals on April 8-9.

Allianz National League Division 1 Previews

Saturday: Mayo v Monaghan, Elvery’s MacHale Park (7pm).

Mayo finished fifth last year, finding themselves in the unusual position of missing out on a semi-final place on scoring difference and avoiding relegation by the same route. They won three of seven games, as did Donegal, Cork and Monaghan, making scoring difference vital. Their opening tie is at home against Monaghan, whom they beat by two points in last year’s competition.

Sunday: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park (2pm).

March 1st 2015 was the last time Dublin, who are attempting to win the Allianz Football League Division 1 title for a fifth successive year, tasted defeat in League or Championship. Since that day in Killarney, they have won two All-Ireland, two Allianz League and two Leinster titles in a 29-match unbeaten run. This weekend Cavan, who return to Division 1 for the first time in 13 years, will attempt to break the remarkable Dublin winning sequence when they host Jim Gavin’s men in Kingspan Breffni Park on Sunday.

Sunday: Donegal v Kerry, Letterkenny (2pm)

Last year’s defeated League finalists, Kerry, begin their 2017 campaign with an away trip to Letterkenny. Donegal finished fourth last year before losing a semi-final to Dublin. In the corresponding fixture during the 2016 League campaign Kerry beat Donegal by five points.

Sunday: Tyrone v Roscommon, Omagh (2pm).

Roscommon (third last year before losing to Kerry in the semi-final) travel to Omagh to take on Tyrone. The Ulster side are making a welcome return to League Division 1 action having spent their 2016 League campaign in Division 2.

Allianz National League Division 2 Previews

Saturday: Down v Fermanagh, Newry (7pm).

Down, who lost all seven of their Allianz Football League Division 1 games last season, suffered the same fate as Cork by being relegated to Division 2 for 2017. In their opening round game this weekend they host Fermanagh, who finished fourth in Division 2 last year.

Sunday: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium (2pm).

Cork, relegated to Division 2 on scoring difference in 2016 despite three wins from seven games, will hope to emulate Tyrone and return to the top division at the first attempt. The Rebels head to Pearse Stadium to take on Galway, who finished third in the group last year, missing out on promotion following a loss to Cavan in the last round.

Sunday: Derry v Clare, Celtic Park (2pm).

Clare, winners of the Allianz Football League Division 3 title last year, enjoyed further success during the summer of 2016 by reaching the All-Ireland quarter-finals. On Sunday they will make the journey north to face Derry at Celtic Park. The Ulstermen finished sixth in Allianz Football League Division 2 last year, but only avoided relegation on scoring difference ahead of Armagh.

Sunday: Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann (2pm).

In Navan, Meath host their Leinster rivals Kildare. The Royal County was promoted from the Allianz Football League Division 3 at the end of 2016. In the last Allianz League meeting of these teams, in 2015, Meath won an Allianz Football League Division 2 clash by two points.

Allianz National League Division 3 Previews

Saturday: Laois v Louth, Portlaoise (7pm).

Laois, relegated from Division 2 last season, begin their promotion bid at home to Louth, who were promoted from the Allianz Football League Division 4 last April.

Sunday: Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park (2pm).

Armagh, relegated from Division 2 last year following a disappointing League campaign, travel to Markievicz Park to meet Sligo, fifth place finishers in 2016. The counties last met in the Allianz League in 2015 when Sligo won by 11 points in the final round of the Allianz Football League Division 3 games. However, Armagh had already clinched promotion by then.

Sunday: Tipperary v Antrim, Thurles (2pm).

Tipperary will be looking for a bright start to their campaign against Antrim, who were promoted at the end of last season. The Munstermen finished 6th in the Allianz Football League Division 3 table last year after winning two, drawing three and losing two of their seven games, and went on to have an excellent All Ireland Championship season.

Sunday: Longford v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (2pm).

Longford host Offaly as the neighbours continue their busy rivalry. Incredibly, Sunday’s game will be the eighth clash between these two teams in League and Championship since the start of 2014. They met twice last year with Offaly winning both games: the Allianz League clash by two points, and the Leinster first round game by eight points. Both finished on eight points in last year’s League with Offaly edging into third place on the table behind Kildare and Clare on scoring difference.

Allianz National League Division 4 Preview

Sunday: Waterford v London, Lemybrien (1pm), Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park (2pm); Wicklow v Leitrim, Joule Park Aughrim (2pm); Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park (2pm).

Westmeath’s continual slide from Allianz Football League Division 1 was complete at the end of last season when they were relegated from Division 3 to Division 4. They begin the 2017 season at home to Carlow, who finished fifth on the Allianz League table last year. Limerick, who were relegated with Westmeath last season, travel to Wexford to take on the home side who finished in third place behind Antrim and Louth last year. Wicklow, fourth in 2016, and Leitrim, seventh last season, clash in Aughrim. Wicklow beat Leitrim by a point last year. Waterford, who finished sixth last year, take on London, who finished bottom of the table in 2016. London beat Waterford by a point last year.