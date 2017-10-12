GAA Previews – Six Hurling and Thirteen Gaelic Football County Finals this Weekend

Its one of the busiest weekends in the GAA calendar thus far with numerous county hurling and football titles up for grabs.

In Hurling six champions will be crowned with most eyes on the fare in Limerick and Clare. In a game that is to be screened live on Sunday afternoon on TG4, the Limerick final is an intriguing one as 2016 All Ireland Hurling champions Na Piarsaigh take on Kilmallock. Down the road in Clare Clooney Quinn look to bridge a gap of 75 years to their last title when they take on hurling kingpins Sixmilebridge.

On the football side of things there is a massive 13 county titles up for grabs. The stands out of these is on leeside where two of the counties biggest clubs Nemo Rangers and St.Finbarrs collide and the game will be shown on TG4 after the Limerick Hurling final. Elsewhere there is big games in Kildare, Armagh, Tyrone and Donegal while Clonmel, Rhode, Corofin, Portlaoise and Scotstown will look to continue their relative dominance in their respective counties.

There is also a tasty looking Ulster preliminary round game between Kilcoo and Slaughtneil taking place in Newry with a huge crowd bound to be in attendance as two of Ulster’s finest clubs lock horns.

Saturday 14 October

Leitrim SHC final

Carrick v Cluainin Iomaint, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 3pm

Sunday 15 October

Ulster club SFC first round

Kilcoo (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm

Antrim SFC final

Lamh Dhearg v St John’s, Glenavy, 3.15pm

Armagh SFC final

Armagh Harps v Maghery, Athletic Grounds, 5pm

Cork SFC final

Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm Deferred Tg4

Donegal SFC final

Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm

Galway SFC final

Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Tuam Stadium, 4pm

Kildare SFC final

Celbridge v Moorefield, Newbridge, 3.30pm

Laois SFC final

Ballylinan v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park, 3.45pm

Louth SFC final

Dundalk Gaels v Newtown Blues, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm

Monaghan SFC final

Magheracloone v Scotstown, Clones, 3.30pm

Offaly SFC final

Clara v Rhode, O’Connor Park, 3.30pm

Tipperary SFC final

Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Tyrone SFC final

Omagh v Errigal Ciaran, Healy Park, 4pm

Wicklow SFC final

Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, 3pm

Carlow SHC final

Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Eoin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm

Clare SHC final

Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3.30pm

Kerry SHC final replay

Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Limerick SHC final

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm – TG4

London SHC final

Robert Emmetts v Kilburn Gaels, Ruislip, 2.30pm