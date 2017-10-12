GAA Previews – Six Hurling and Thirteen Gaelic Football County Finals this Weekend

Its one of the busiest weekends in the GAA calendar thus far with numerous county hurling and football titles up for grabs.
In Hurling six champions will be crowned with most eyes on the fare in Limerick and Clare. In a game that is to be screened live on Sunday afternoon on TG4, the Limerick final is an intriguing one as 2016 All Ireland Hurling champions Na Piarsaigh take on Kilmallock. Down the road in Clare Clooney Quinn look to bridge a gap of 75 years to their last title when they take on hurling kingpins Sixmilebridge.
On the football side of things there is a massive 13 county titles up for grabs. The stands out of these is on leeside where two of the counties biggest clubs Nemo Rangers and St.Finbarrs collide and the game will be shown on TG4 after the Limerick Hurling final. Elsewhere there is big games in Kildare, Armagh, Tyrone and Donegal while Clonmel, Rhode, Corofin, Portlaoise and Scotstown will look to continue their relative dominance in their respective counties.
There is also a tasty looking Ulster preliminary round game between Kilcoo and Slaughtneil taking place in Newry with a huge crowd bound to be in attendance as two of Ulster’s finest clubs lock horns.
Saturday 14 October
Leitrim SHC final
Carrick v Cluainin Iomaint, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 3pm
Sunday 15 October
Ulster club SFC first round
Kilcoo (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm
Antrim SFC final
Lamh Dhearg v St John’s, Glenavy, 3.15pm
Armagh SFC final
Armagh Harps v Maghery, Athletic Grounds, 5pm
Cork SFC final
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm Deferred Tg4
Donegal SFC final
Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm
Galway SFC final
Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Tuam Stadium, 4pm
Kildare SFC final
Celbridge v Moorefield, Newbridge, 3.30pm
Laois SFC final
Ballylinan v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park, 3.45pm
Louth SFC final
Dundalk Gaels v Newtown Blues, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm
Monaghan SFC final
Magheracloone v Scotstown, Clones, 3.30pm
Offaly SFC final
Clara v Rhode, O’Connor Park, 3.30pm
Tipperary SFC final
Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm
Tyrone SFC final
Omagh v Errigal Ciaran, Healy Park, 4pm
Wicklow SFC final
Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, 3pm
Carlow SHC final
Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Eoin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm
Clare SHC final
Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3.30pm
Kerry SHC final replay
Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park, 3pm
Limerick SHC final
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm – TG4
London SHC final
Robert Emmetts v Kilburn Gaels, Ruislip, 2.30pm