GAA Qualifier Draw – First Round of Fixtures for 2017 Football Championship

RTE Radio 1 was the home for the first draw of the 2017 back door with Round 1A and Round 1B drawn, 18 counties were involved.
The highlight of the draw looks to be the clash of Ulster counties Armagh and Fermanagh,
Winners of Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup final Carlow v Antrim, will play Laois at the preliminary round stage.
Round 1A – 17 June
Waterford v Derry
Louth v Longford
Wicklow v Laois
Sligo v Antrim
Round 1B – 24 June
Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan
Armagh v Fermanagh
Limerick v Wexford
London v Carlow
All-Ireland hurling qualifiers
Preliminary round – 24 June
Carlow/Antrim v Laois
