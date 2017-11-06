GAA Qualifier Draw – First Round of Fixtures for 2017 Football Championship

RTE Radio 1 was the home for the first draw of the 2017 back door with Round 1A and Round 1B drawn, 18 counties were involved.

The highlight of the draw looks to be the clash of Ulster counties Armagh and Fermanagh,

Winners of Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup final Carlow v Antrim, will play Laois at the preliminary round stage.

Round 1A – 17 June

Waterford v Derry

Louth v Longford

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim

Round 1B – 24 June

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan

Armagh v Fermanagh

Limerick v Wexford

London v Carlow

All-Ireland hurling qualifiers

Preliminary round – 24 June

Carlow/Antrim v Laois