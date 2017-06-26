GAA Qualifiers Draw – Football 2B & Round 1 Hurling

We have the draw for round 2b of the football and round 1 of the hurling qualifiers, with Kilkenny playing Limerick and Tipperary playing Westmeath.
This was the first draw that was of real interest this year, with both of last years hurling finalists in the draw. Kilkenny will play Limerick and Tipp playing Westmeath. We didn’t get any big tie that people would have been hoping to see next weekend.
In the football, the big draw will see Semaus Mcenaney will bring his Wexford team to play his former county Monaghan. This should be a very tight match with a large attendance expected.
Round 2b Gaelic football draw
Cavan v Tipperary
Westmeath v Armagh
Carlow v Leitrim
Wexford v Monaghan
Hurling Round 1 draw
Kilkenny v Limerick
Offaly v Waterford
Dublin v Laois
Westmeath v Tipperary