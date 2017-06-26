Home / GAA / GAA Qualifiers Draw – Football 2B & Round 1 Hurling

GAA Qualifiers Draw – Football 2B & Round 1 Hurling

By
Updated: June 26, 2017
kildare dublin croke park

We have the draw for round 2b of the football and round 1 of the hurling qualifiers, with Kilkenny playing Limerick and Tipperary playing Westmeath.

This was the first draw that was of real interest this year, with both of last years hurling finalists in the draw. Kilkenny will play Limerick and Tipp playing Westmeath. We didn’t get any big tie that people would have been hoping to see next weekend.

In the football, the big draw will see Semaus Mcenaney will bring his Wexford team to play his former county Monaghan. This should be a very tight match with a large attendance expected.

Round 2b Gaelic football draw 

Cavan v Tipperary

Westmeath v Armagh

Carlow v Leitrim

Wexford v Monaghan

Four games will take place on the weekend of July 8th & 9th.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage and where two teams have met
previously in this year’s provincial championship the winner of the provincial game
shall have home advantage.

Hurling Round 1 draw 

Kilkenny v Limerick

Offaly v Waterford

Dublin v Laois

Westmeath v Tipperary

Four games will take place on the weekend of July 1st & 2nd
.
A separate draw will be made for home advantage. This draw is subject to the
avoidance of repeat pairings, so Laois v Westmeath will not be permitted as a tie
should they be drawn out.

