GAA qualifiers – Quinlivan to miss Tipperary clash with Cavan

All-star forward Michael Quinlivan will miss out on Tipperary’s All-Ireland SFC round 2B qualifier clash with Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday week.

Tipperary football coach/selector Shane Stapelton has revealed that key forward Michael Quinlivan will not recover in time from his ankle ligament damage and will not be considered for selection in Tipp’s qualifier against Cavan. Corner back Shane O’Connell is also unavailable after he picked up a stress fracture in his foot in the loss to Cork while Willie Connors was injured on U21 hurling duty against Limerick last week, and is another absentee.

There is some good news as Jack Kennedy is back in training while both Kevin and Ian Fahey have resumed light work. Tipp had a tremendous run all the way to the All-Ireland semi-final last year including a victory over Derry in Cavan’s home venue. However, Stapelton has admitted facing Cavan in their home patch will be a totally different challenge.

He said: “We expected it, to be honest, the way things were going. We nearly expected Armagh away, for a repeat of the promotion decider.

“We’re not surprised. At no stage did we think we’d get a home draw against one of the Division 4 sides, it’s just the way the year has gone. We knew we’d have another big challenge to face.

“It’s back up to where the journey back last year in Cavan. We have good memories from there and it might revive our season again.”