GAA Results – Brian Cody suffers biggest losing margin as Kilkenny manager

That’s four games in a row for Kilkenny without a goal as Clare showed their magic touch in Ennis to get their league title defence on track.

Goals from Aaron Cunningham and Aron Shanagher gave the Banner a massive win as Brian Cody suffered his heaviest loss as Kilkenny manager.

The Cats trailed by just six points in the final eight minutes and TJ Reid had a penalty saved from Donal Tuohy. But Clare were the better side in this tie as Kilkenny’s second loss has them staring at the relegation trap door.

And the home side couldn’t have asked for a better start. Within three minutes, Clare were 1-3 to 0-0 ahead. Shanagher (2) and David Reidy nailed the points as Cunningham secured the second minute goal.

TJ Reid opened Kilkenny’s account on nine minutes as the visitors managed to hold their own in the scoring. Conor Fogarty and Eoin Murphy were also among the Kilkenny scorers but points for Reidy, David Fitzgerald and Podge Collins ensured Clare a 1-9 to 0-8 interval lead.

Reidy got the first after the restart but Kilkenny stayed in touch as Reid, Cillian Buckley and Richie Leahy left them just 1-11 to 0-11 behind on 46 minutes. Clare hit back with four unanswered scores through Collins, Cathal McInerney (2) and Reidy before a Reid 65 had Kilkenny’s deficit at 1-15 to 0-12.

It could have been closer only for a quality save from Tuohy following Reid’s penalty. The Leinster champions wouldn’t score again with the hosts adding 1-4. John Conlon, Shanagher, Jason McCarthy and Peter Duggan troubled the umpires but Shanagher finished off a good attack for the second green flag and Clare were comfortable winners.

Scorers:

Clare – Aron Shanagher 1-4, David Reidy 0-7, Aaron Cunningham 1-0, Podge Collins 0-2, Cathal McInerney 0-2, David Fitzgerald 0-1, John Conlon 0-1, Jason McCarthy 0-1, Peter Duggan 0-1.

Kilkenny – TJ Reid 0-7, Conor Fogarty 0-2, Eoin Murphy 0-1, Cillian Buckley 0-1, Richie Leahy 0-1.