GAA Results – Cork beat Tipperary in 62pt thrilling Munster hurling match

It will go down as one of the great matches as Cork beat Tipperary in a thrilling Munster hurling quarter-final.

CORK 2-27 TIPPERARY 1-26 (Sunday, 21st May – Semple Stadium)

The hurling summer began with a bang as All-Ireland champions Tipperary lost their Munster title after a cracking contest. The teams were level 16 times, shared 55 scores but Cork emerged triumphant against their great rivals in

Thurles for the first time since 2006.

It was also the Rebels first Munster win since 2014 as second half goals from Shane Kingston and Michael Cahalane gave Kieran Kingston’s teams a sensational victory.

The teams were level 0-15 apiece at half-time and shared 15 different scorers including all 12 starting forwards. And the pace relented little after the restart with Cork’s Conor Lehane trading with Tipperary’s Dan McCormack.

Patrick Horgan’s third put Cork 0-17 to 0-16 ahead but Cork opened a gap on 42 minutes when Shane Kingston finished to the net.

Michael Ryan’s team didn’t slip off getting back to within one point (1-20 to 0-22) with Seamus Callanan, John McGrath and Michael Breen tallying. And after Lehane scored for Cork, Callanan picked out McGrath on 55 minutes for Tipperary’s goal.

The conventional wisdom was that the Premier County would drive for home but Cork replied with two points inside 80 seconds through Lehane and Kingston. However, Tipperary did lead 1-24 to 1-23 with six minutes remaining thanks to Niall O’Meara and Brendan Maher.

But this would be the Leesiders’ day. Lehane tapped over a brace to restore Cork’s advantage before Cahalane scored Cork’s second major with a minute remaining.

Despite four minutes of added time, Tipperary only managed another McCormack point. And Cork finished as Luke O’Farrell and Seamus Harnedy raised white flags. Cork meet Waterford on June 10th while Tipperary will wait six weeks for Leinster opposition in the qualifiers.

Scorers:

Cork – Conor Lehane 0-10, Shane Kingston 1-4, Patrick Horgan 0-4, Michael Cahalane 1-0, Luke Meade 0-3, Alan Cadogen 0-3, Seamus Harnedy 0-2, Luke O’Farrell 0-1.

Tipperary – Micheal Breen 0-6, Seamus Callanan 0-6, John McGrath 1-1, Noel McGrath 0-3, Dan McCormack 0-3, John O’Dwyer 0-2, Brendan Maher 0-2, Padraic Maher 0-1, Niall O’Meara 0-1, Sean Curran 0-1.

Starting Line-Ups:

Cork – Anthony Nash; Stephen McDonnell, Damian Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Luke Meade.

Tipperary – Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, John O’Keeffe; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Sean Curran, Noel McGrath; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.