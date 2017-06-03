GAA Results – Dublin beat a brave Carlow team by 12pts

It was not the easy result that Dublin supporters would have been expecting but Carlow played very well to keep a clean sheet.

Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-07

The biggest talking point might be when Diarmuid Connelly putting his hand on the sidelines man, so we will have to see what happens next week.

Dublin only lead by 4pts and then Brendan Murphy was sent off the Carlow team with twenty five min to play. James McCaffrey and Ciaran Kilkenny were the stars on the Dublin team and both scored a couple of great points from play.

Paul Broderick hit over a couple of great free kicks as you can see below

WATCH: Broderick hits a monster free from 60 metres! Live on SS5 or follow on https://t.co/DGn2ccg3ml https://t.co/4su02RUFFz — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 3, 2017

F/T Carlow 0-7 0-19 Dublin Live analysis on Sky Sports 5 and recap the action here: https://t.co/hl4UNnTVOm pic.twitter.com/UbkkDSWKiY — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 3, 2017

Dublin: S Cluxton; M Fitzsimons, J Cooper, E Lowndes; J McCarthy, C O’Sullivan, J McCaffrey (0-02); B Fenton, C Kilkenny (0-03); N Scully (0-01), D Connolly, P Mannion (0-01); K McManamon, C O’Callaghan (0-02, 0-02f), D Rock (0-06, 0-06f).

Subs: B Brogan (0-02) for McManamon (45 mins), S Carthy for McCaffrey (53), M Schutte for Scully (58), C McHugh (0-01) for Rock (58), D Bastick for Fenton (67).

Carlow: C Kearney; C Crowley, S Redmond, C Lawlor; D Moran (0-01), D St Ledger, G Kelly; B Murphy (0-01), S Murphy (0-01); E Ruth, D Foley (c) (0-01, 0-01f), A Kelly; P Broderick (0-03, 0-03f), S Gannon, J Murphy.

Subs: C Moran for S Murphy (21-24 mins blood), M Rennick for A Kelly (41), S Clarke for Ruth (53), J Clarke for G kelly (58), K Nolan for Crowley (65), BJ Molloy for D Moran (67), C Moran for Broderick (69).

MORE TO FOLLOW