GAA Results – Dublin lose to UCD in O’Byrne Cup

By
Updated: January 11, 2017
GAA Results – Dublin lost their first game in 12 months when they fell to UCD by 2pts in the O’Byrne Cup.

Jack McCaffrey lined out for the students who made a great start leading 1-06 to 0-00 after 22minutes, Paul Hudson got the first Dublin point after 25minutes and soon after Maitias MacDonncha got a super Goal for the All-Ireland champions to leave it 1-06 to 1-01 at half time.

It was pretty much all Dublin in the second half and they were unlucky not to win with Paul Hudson, Shane Cunningham and Ross Hazley all getting on the score board in the 2nd half.

Jack McCaffrey put the students out of reach with a nice point with five minutes to play and they hung onto win 1-10 to 2-09.

O’Byrne Cup round 2
Dublin 1-10 UCD 2-09, Parnell Park - RESULT
Wexford 2-06 DCU 0-10, Enniscorthy - RESULT
Kildare 4-24 IT Carlow 0-01, Hawkfield - RESULT
Longford 2-11 Offaly 0-09, Newtowncashel RESULT
Meath 2-15 DIT 0-10, Ashbourne - RESULT
Wicklow 1-08 Laois 2-17, Greystones RESULT
Louth 1-13 NUI Maynooth 1-08, Darver - RESULT
Carlow 1-15 Westmeath 2-15, Netwatch Cullen Park - RESULT

McGrath Cup round 2
Tipperary 1-10 Cork 2-22, Templetuohy - RESULT
Limerick 2-13 Clare 2-9, Rhebogue (St Patrick’s GAA) - RESULT

Walsh Cup round 2
Dublin 2-26 UCD 0-21, Parnell Park - RESULT

 

