GAA Results – Galway hurlers beat NUIG in Walsh Cup

Galway hurlers came from a six-point half-time deficit to beat their student neighbours by 10pts.

Galway 1-20 NUIG 0-13

It was a wet miserable night in Ballinasloe and NUIG played with the breeze and ran into 6pts lead at half time 11pts to 5pts. Gerry Hennelly scored 0-4, 0-3 from frees. Conor Cleary scored 0-3 for NUIG and Daniel Nevin scored 0-2 for Galway.

It was all Galway in the second half and Sean McInerney hit the back of the net for Galway with two minutes to play it was 1-10 in a row for the Tribesmen. NUIG only got 2pts in the second half.