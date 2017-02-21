GAA Results – National Hurling League Division 1A Tipperary 1-18 Waterford 0-15

Tipperary picked up their second win of the season and moved clear at the top of Division 1A in Walsh Park.

John McGrath’s goal on 58 minutes finally put distance between the teams after they were level 10 times in the first half.

This top-of-the-table clash always promised to be much closer than the Premier County’s 21-point victory in last year’s Munster Final. But during the opening 35 minutes, there was never more than one between them.

Tipperary led 0-11 to 0-10 at half-time with Jason Forde getting the final score while Michael Ryan’s team also had John McGrath, Niall O’Meara, Brendan Maher, Steven O’Brien and substitute John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer on target.

Waterford were guilty of six first half wides and did have the best goal chance when Shane Bennett’s fierce effort went across Darragh Mooney’s goal. But after Tom Devine opened, Pauric Mahoney, Mikey Kearney and Gavin O’Brien kept them in touch.

The pace didn’t hit the high levels one would expect from two championship contenders and the long grass was slowing the game down. O’Brien’s score straight after the restart gave a two-point margin before Austin Gleeson registered his first.

Tipperary started to find distance with Kieran Bergin and O’Dwyer (2) making it 0-15 to 0-11. And even though Mahony struck two Waterford frees, Noel McGrath’s run on 58 minutes was well stopped by Waterford keeper Ian O’Regan but his brother John batted the rebound for the winning goal.

O’Regan had already saved a penalty from ‘Bubbles’ but now Tipperary were nearing the finish line and ended their tally with John McGrath and O’Dwyer pointing while Waterford substitute Brian O’Halloran tapped over two white flags after being introduced in the 63rd minute.

Scorers:

Tipperary – John McGrath 1-6, John O’Dwyer 0-5, Jason Forde 0-2, Steven O’Brien 0-2, Niall O’Meara 0-1, Brendan Maher 0-1, Kieran Bergin 0-1.

Waterford – Pauric Mahony 0-9, Brian O’Halloran 0-2, Tom Devine 0-1, Mikey Kearney 0-1, Gavin O’Brien 0-1, Austin Gleeson 0-1.