GAA Results – Offaly, Westmeath win in O’Byrne Cup & Meath get Walsh Cup victory

It was the opening day of the 2018 GAA season and we have all the results and starting teams from the O’Byrne and Walsh ups, as Meath surprised Antrim and Longford beat Louth.
There were two surprise results on Saturday as Longford beat Louth (2-13 to 1-10) away and Meath hurlers beat Antrim at home (1-17 to 0-19), with lots of players making their county debuts. Offaly easily beat Wexford (3-16 to 0-9) and Carlow hammered an under-strength Wicklow (3-08 to 0-06).
Carlow, Laois and Offaly all won in the Walsh Cup hurling and Clare annihilated Kerry (4-20 to 0-12) in the Munster hurling league.
O’Byrne Cup round 1 results
Offaly 3-16 Wexford 0-09 – Result
Louth 1-10 Longford 2-13 – Result
Wicklow 0-06 Carlow 3-08 – Result
Westmeath 1-13 Laois 1-12 – Result
McGrath Cup round 1
Clare 2-18 Waterford 1-9 – Result
Walsh Cup round 1
Carlow 4-18 Wicklow 2-10 – Result
Kildare 0-09 Laois 1-16 – Result
Meath 1-17 Antrim 0-19 – Result
Offaly 2-15 Westmeath 1-16 – Result
Munster SHL round 1
Clare 4-20 Kerry 0-12 – Result
Kehoe Cup round 1
Longford 4-11 Louth 2-10 -Result