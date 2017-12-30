Home / GAA / GAA Results – Offaly, Westmeath win in O’Byrne Cup & Meath get Walsh Cup victory

GAA Results – Offaly, Westmeath win in O’Byrne Cup & Meath get Walsh Cup victory

By
Updated: December 30, 2017
It was the opening day of the 2018 GAA season and we have all the results and starting teams from the O’Byrne and Walsh ups, as Meath surprised Antrim and Longford beat Louth.

There were two surprise results on Saturday as Longford beat Louth (2-13 to 1-10) away and Meath hurlers beat Antrim at home (1-17 to 0-19), with lots of players making their county debuts. Offaly easily beat Wexford (3-16 to 0-9) and Carlow hammered an under-strength Wicklow (3-08 to 0-06).

Carlow, Laois and Offaly all won in the Walsh Cup hurling and Clare annihilated Kerry (4-20 to 0-12) in the Munster hurling league.

O’Byrne Cup round 1 results
Offaly 3-16 Wexford 0-09 – Result
Louth 1-10 Longford 2-13 – Result
Wicklow 0-06 Carlow 3-08 – Result
Westmeath 1-13 Laois 1-12 – Result

McGrath Cup round 1
Clare 2-18 Waterford 1-9 – Result

Walsh Cup round 1
Carlow 4-18 Wicklow 2-10 – Result
Kildare 0-09 Laois 1-16 – Result
Meath 1-17 Antrim 0-19 – Result
Offaly 2-15 Westmeath 1-16 – Result

Munster SHL round 1
Clare 4-20 Kerry 0-12 – Result

Kehoe Cup round 1
Longford 4-11 Louth 2-10 -Result

