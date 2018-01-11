GAA Results & Reviews – Wednesday’s McKenna Cup & Connacht FBD League

The pre-season Gaelic Football competitions continued apace midweek with the McKenna Cup in Ulster and the FBD league in Connacht we have a ful list of results.

In the McKenna Cup Tyrone continued their quest for seven titles in a row with a very comfortable twenty-one-point victory over Cavan that seals their place in the semi-finals after winning three from three with Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly scoring the goals for Mickey Harte’s team. St. Mary’s were victorious over Antrim in the other game in that group.

Elsewhere Fermanagh maintained their 100% start to the campaign with victory over Donegal in section C as Rory Gallagher came back to haunt his old team as a Sean Quigley goal helped the Ernesiders to a 1-13 to 1-10 victory. That win sealed Fermanagh’s place in the last four while Monaghan defeated Queens in the other game in Castleblaney.

In the last of the groups Derry had a one-point win over Down with a late Niall Toner goal proving crucial while Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh drew with UUJ at the Athletic Grounds.

In Connacht Mayo had their first competitive game since last September’s All Ireland Final with Dublin as they drew at home to Leitrim. The men in green and red had a largely experimental side out buts still looked primed for victory when leading by three points late on. They would be made to pay for an earlier Alan Freeman penalty miss though as Leitrim’s Aiden Flynn fisted in a goal with the last touch of the game to deny the home side.

In the other game Connacht champions Roscommon gained a deserved 3-19 to 2-10 victory over Sligo in Kiltoom. Cian McKeon with a double and Diarmuid Murtagh scored first half goals to all but secure victory although Sligo did hit back with two goals of their own in the second period but it wasn’t enough to overly trouble Kevin McStay’s team.

Connacht FBD FL round 3

At Kiltoom

Roscommon 3-19

Sligo 2-10

At MacHale Park

Mayo 0-13

Leitrim 1-10

McKenna Cup round 3

At Kingspan Breffni

Tyrone 0-22

Cavan 0-7

At Woodlands

St Mary’s 4-8

Antrim 0-15

At the Athletic Grounds

Armagh 0-12

UUJ 1-9

At Castleblayney

Monaghan 2-13

Queen’s 0-7

At Ballybofey

Fermanagh 1-13

Donegal 1-10

At Celtic Park

Derry 1-14

Down 2-10