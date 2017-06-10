GAA Results – Wexford beat Kilkenny by 3pts in Leinster hurling thriller

It was a magic night in Wexford Park as the home team got the perfect result against Kilkenny.

What can one say about Davy Fitz but what he has done for Wexford is truly unreal, Lee Chin was just outstanding and had one of the hurling performances in years.

Kilkenny opened with a penalty but with Wexford having the breeze behind them lead by 4pts at half time. They lead by 7pts with 15 min to play before Colin Fennelly got a goal and in the same minute TJ Ried struck a penalty to get the Cats back to within a point. But Wexford battled and Battled and stuck it out to win by 3pts.

There were amazing scenes in Wexford Park at the end as the Model County beat Kilkenny for the first time in the Championship since 2004 to progress to the provincial final.

Wexford – M Fanning; W Devereux, S Murphy, S Donohoe; J Breen, M O’Hanlon (0-1), D O’Keeffe (0-1); L Ryan (0-1), A Nolan; J O’Connor (0-1), L Chin (0-6, 3f, 2’65), C McDonald (0-5, 4f); H Kehoe, J Guiney (0-1), P Morris (0-3). Subs: D Redmond (1-0) for J O’Connor, S Tompkins (0-1) for A Nolan, P Doran for H Kehoe, K Foley for P Morris.

Kilkenny – E Murphy; P Murphy, K Joyce, C O’Shea; C Fogarty, C Buckley, R Lennon; P Deegan (0-1), L Ryan (0-2); R Hogan, W Walsh (0-1), P Walsh; TJ Reid (2-7, 2-0pen, 0-6f, 0-1’65), C Fennelly (1-0), G Aylward. Subs: L Blanchfield for P Walsh, C Bolger for G Aylward, K Kelly for W Walsh, R Reid for R Hogan.