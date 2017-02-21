GAA Results – Wexford hurlers shock Galway in Division 1b

There was plenty to talk about in Salthill! Fog! Similar Jerseys! Davy! Joe! And a decent hurling match! Wexford produced a stunning comeback to take their second league win and should be competing among the top six next year.

Five unanswered points at the end of both halves proved defining scores. Both teams took to the field in similar coloured jerseys as the maroon of Galway and purple of Wexford looked effectively the same in the sharp foggy blanket in the west.

Wexford led 0-5 to 0-4 with Barry Carton, Matthew O’Hanlon, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and David Redmond tallying. But the game shifted on 16 minutes when Joseph Cooney was the recipient of Conor Cooney’s delivery for Galway’s opening goal.

A second arrived on 30 minutes as Galway pulled 2-7 to 0-6 clear as Johnny Coen cut down the left before burying to the net. But Micheal Donoghue’s charges took the foot of the pedal as Chin, Simon Donohue, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Aidan Nolan and McDonald left it 2-7 to 0-11 at the break.

There was three between them entering the final 20 minutes before Joe Canning marked his return, striking a penalty to the net to make it 3-12 to 0-15 in Galway’s favour. Wexford needed a break and got one when Chin won another penalty. Keeper Mark Fanning beat Callanan before Callanan landed a point for a 3-13 to 1-16 score line in Galway’s favour.

After beating Limerick, it looks like Wexford can’t be denied. Podge Doran reduced the deficit but four times in the closing strait, McDonald raised white flags to turn this game around. Jersey clashes might have been distracting but Wexford’s short-term future is starting to look colourful.

Scorers:

Wexford – Conor McDonald 0-7, Lee Chin 0-3, Paul Morris 0-3, Mark Fanning 1-0, Aidan Nolan 0-2, Barry Carton 0-1, Matthew O’Hanlon 0-1, David Redmond 0-1, Simon Donohue 0-1, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 0-1, Podge Doran 0-1.

Galway – Jason Flynn 0-5, Joseph Cooney 1-1, Conor Cooney 0-3, Johnny Coen 1-0, Joe Canning 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-1, David Burke 0-1, Brian Molloy 0-1, Colm Callanan 0-1.