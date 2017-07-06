GAA Results – YOUNG CATS TOO STRONG FOR SORRY WEXFORD

Kilkenny notched 30 points on route to completing a minor and U21 Leinster double in front of over 6000 attendance in Nowlan Park.

They not gone away you know! The seniors may not be the force of old but in the last couple of day, Kilkenny have shown that the conveyor belt is not stopping anytime soon.

A successful minor Leinster campaign has been followed up by an impressive victory over Wexford in the Leinster U21 final. By half-time the game was over as a contest as Kilkenny lead by eight points with an extra man after Brian Quigley was sent off for a wild swing on Kilkenny’s star man Richie Leahy after 18 minutes.

In truth, Wexford were never really in the game. The closest they came was a Sean O’Gorman goal which levelled the game after a point from Sean Morrissey, Richie Leahy and a Alan Murphy free had put Kilkenny three points in front in the early stages.

However, the goal failed to inspire Wexford as Kilkenny remained in total control, leading 0-07 to 1-01 at the end of the opening quarter, with Leahy picking off two excellent points along with efforts from Jason Cleere and Luke Scanlon. Cathal Dunbar then notched a point for Wexford but then Kilkenny would outscore their neighbours nine points to four, leaving them with a 0-17 to 1-06 interval lead.

At resumption, Joe Coleman notched a point from a free for Wexford which was expected to be the start of the Wexford challenge. However, it never materialised and once again Kilkenny regained control and started knocking over points at will over a dispirited Wexford side. Kilkenny lead by 23 points to 1-10 at the end of the third quarter. Kilkenny would notch another seven points with the likes of Leahy, Morrissey and Scanlon all getting on the scoresheet and ran out winners on a score of 0-30 to 1-14.

Kilkenny were impressive from start to finish and will take some stopping in the championship. Wexford however, were very disappointing and were no match for Kilkenny. They will now face the Ulster champions in the semi-finals which you would expect they will overcome.

KILKENNY: D Brennan; M Cody, C Delaney, J Burke; D Mullen, J Cleere (0-3), T Walsh; L Scanlon (0-4), P Lyng (0-1); A Murphy (0-5, all frees), J Donnelly (0-2), S Morrissey (0-2); R Leahy (0-5), L Blanchfield (0-1), B Ryan (0-2).

Subs: R Bergin for Burke (31 mins), J Bergin (0-3, all frees) for Murphy (39 mins), E Kenny (0-1) for Blanchfield (44 mins), J Walsh for Ryan (50 mins), S Walsh (0-1) for Donnelly (57 mins).

WEXFORD: D Hughes; C Firman, D Byrne, S Reck; B Quigley, A Maddock, G Molloy; J O’Connor (0-1), R White; S Kelly, R O’Connor (0-2), J Coleman (0-5, all frees); C Dunbar (0-2), S O’Gorman (1-0), H O’Connor.

Subs: J Firman for Kelly (31 mins), D Codd (0-1) for H O’Connor (35 mins), J Doyle (0-2, one free) for Coleman (40 mins), C Moore (0-1) for White (45 mins), D Pepper for O’Gorman (48 mins).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)