GAA Revenue Surpasses €60 million

Gate receipts and other income facilities provided the GAA with revenues in excess of €60 million in 2016 with three big match replays boosting coffers.

Despite attendances dropping by 5% in the championship with an average of just over 17,000 per game, the All-Ireland football final replay between Dublin and Mayo, the hurling semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford, and Waterford’s replayed league final with Clare ensured that finances received a healthy boost.

Also with the massive attendance at the Dublin/Kerry National Football League Final in Croke Park followed by the 1916 centenary celebrations, and Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen’s concert visits, figures released went to €60.5 million for the 12 months just past compared to €56.6 million in 2015.

Attendance figures at football championship matches dropped by 7% to 516, 767 with hurling experiencing a 1% fall to 269,475.

Gate receipts accounted for €30.1 million, up from €26.8 million the previous year, with Dublin and Mayo’s All-Ireland football final replay attended by 82,300 responsible for that €4 million surge.

National League takings were also up with football increasing by €280,000 and hurling rising by €479,000 and overall gate receipts accounted for over 50% of overall income.

Finance Director Tom Ryan acknowledged that people attending early rounds of the qualifiers were low and they were dependent on latter stage matches including final replays. But the GAA still had a surplus in the region of €10 million when outgoings were considered.

Games Development and Match Day costs account for over €11 million each, administration including staff costs were approximately €10 million while Player Welfare/Insurance accounted for €4 million.