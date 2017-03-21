GAA Tables – National Football League Division Four – State of Play after Round Five

The most straight forward of all the GAA league tables is division four, Wexford have already qualified for Division Three football and the league final and Westmeath will surely join them.

National Football League Division 4 Pld W D L F A Pts Dif WEXFORD 5 5 0 0 73 57 10 16 WESTMEATH 5 4 1 0 102 68 9 34 CARLOW 5 2 1 2 79 74 5 5 WATERFORD 5 2 0 3 73 73 4 0 LEITRIM 5 2 0 3 81 85 4 -4 LIMERICK 5 2 0 3 66 75 4 -9 WICKLOW 5 1 0 4 66 85 2 -19 LONDON 5 1 0 4 63 86 2 -23

Seamus ‘Banty’ McEneaney’s team have delivered tight wins to become the first team promoted in the country and have a league final dress rehearsal this Sunday against Westmeath.

The Lake County recovered from an opening draw with Carlow to deliver four big results and their scoring difference should be enough. Should they fall to Wexford, they will be expected to account for London in Mullingar.

Defeats to London and Leitrim have cost Carlow now and they need big scores and a Westmeath collapse. Turlough O’Brien’s team will be confident ahead of their trip to Wicklow but they host Wexford in the last round.

Waterford also have had a promising run but after beginning with two wins, they’ll want one more. Limerick at home could lay down a marker for the Munster championship but they’ll target Leitrim in Round Seven.

Leitrim are targeting meetings with London and Roscommon in the summer and they’ll host the Exiles on Sunday. Their final game with Waterford could secure a top half finish.

After their McGrath Cup run pushing Kerry to extra-time in the final, Limerick fell apart in the spring and failed to justify their favourites tag. Their opening three losses has cost them but they’ll look to maintain their winning run.

Wicklow have struggled in 2017 with their only win against London. Their game in Aughrim Sunday against Carlow gives them a chance to save their league. London have played all their games away while development work is going on in Ruislip. Their victory against Carlow was their highlight but another in Carrick-on-Shannon Sunday will give them a boost before hosting Leitrim in May.

Remaining Fixtures:

Saturday, 25th March – Waterford vs Limerick (7pm Fraher Field)

Sunday, 26th March – Leitrim vs London (1pm Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada), Wexford vs Westmeath (1pm Innovate Wexford Park), Wicklow vs Carlow (3pm Aughrim)

Sunday, 2nd April – Carlow vs Wexford (1pm Netwatch Cullen Park), Leitrim vs Waterford (1pm Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada), Limerick vs Wicklow (1pm Newcastlewest), Westmeath vs London (1pm TEG Cusack Park)