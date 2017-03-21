GAA Tables – National Football League Division One – State of Play after Round Five

With just two rounds remaining, Cavan’s 1-14 to 0-15 over Mayo has put last year’s All-Ireland finalists in serious relegation trouble.

National Football League Division 1 Pld W D L F A Pts Dif DUBLIN 5 2 3 0 71 52 7 19 DONEGAL 5 3 1 1 78 66 7 12 TYRONE 5 3 1 1 67 56 7 11 MONAGHAN 5 3 1 1 68 62 7 6 KERRY 5 2 1 2 84 78 5 6 MAYO 5 2 0 3 71 77 4 -6 CAVAN 5 1 1 3 58 78 3 -20 ROSCOMMON 5 0 0 5 73 101 0 -28

While Mayo’s season won’t be defined by their league exploits, Stephen Rochford would be looking for survival as a minimum requirement before they launch their championship assault.

With a trip to Tyrone next week followed by a home game against a revived Donegal, Mayo won’t be looking for another Croke Park outing and now must secure at least one more win.

Roscommon are gone bar an exceptional sequence of results so its Cavan, Kerry and Mayo who’ll decide the other team to drop a division.

Cavan entertain Kerry next Sunday in a contest the Kingdom will see as their saving grace. Kerry won’t have given up a top two position yet but Eamonn Fitzmaurice will focus on this encounter first before seeing how the table lies before a final showdown with Tyrone.

Mattie McGleenan has worked on Cavan’s style of play and their first win will inspire confidence. They’ll be expected to defeat Roscommon in the final round so the meeting with Kerry in Breffni Park is effectively a relegation play-off.

At the other end, it’s all to play for with four, possibly five, still hunting a final place. Dublin host Roscommon on Saturday night and should be in pole position. Tyrone vs Mayo on Sunday is vital for both while Donegal’s meeting with Monaghan in Ballyshannon will be treated like an eliminator.

Pundits expected a Cavan/Roscommon procession to Division Two but Mayo are in the fight now and Kerry must watch their backs.

Division One just got interesting at both ends. Will Dublin put one foot in the final after next weekend and could Mayo drop into the bottom two? Contrasting fortunes for last year’s championship finalists!

Remaining Fixtures:

Saturday 25th March – Dublin vs Roscommon (7pm Croke Park)

Sunday 26th March – Cavan vs Kerry (2pm Breffni Park), Donegal vs Monaghan (3pm Ballyshannon), Tyrone vs Mayo (3pm Healy Park)

Sunday 2nd April – Kerry vs Tyrone (2pm Fitzgerald Stadium), Mayo vs Donegal (2pm MacHale Park), Monaghan vs Dublin (2pm Clones), Roscommon vs Cavan (2pm Dr. Hyde Park)