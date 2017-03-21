GAA Tables – National Football League Division Three – State of Play after Round Five

Division Three looks a three-way race for the two final spots and two clashes involving Armagh, Louth and Tipperary should decide the final spots. Tipperary host Louth next weekend before the Premier County travel to Armagh and the two winners will be fancied to go up.

National Football League Division 3 Pld W D L F A Pts Dif TIPPERARY 5 4 0 1 103 81 8 22 LOUTH 5 4 0 1 78 72 8 6 ARMAGH 5 3 1 1 117 72 7 45 SLIGO 5 2 1 2 78 79 5 -1 LONGFORD 5 2 0 3 77 80 4 -3 ANTRIM 5 2 0 3 61 78 4 -17 LAOIS 5 1 0 4 67 88 2 -21 OFFALY 5 1 0 4 74 105 2 -31

Louth’s winning run was derailed by Armagh last weekend and pressure will mount if they don’t get the desired result in Semple Stadium this Sunday. They’ll need a victory at home in their final game against a Sligo team that have an outside chance for promotion.

Sligo need results to fall their way and no more than one team reaching 10 points and will desire a shock Antrim victory over Armagh.

After two big wins over Offaly and Louth, Armagh will be expected to account for Antrim but will still need a result when Tipperary visit the Athletic Grounds in Round Seven.

Laois and Offaly meet in the final round but their faith could be decided beforehand. Laois host Longford and Offaly travel to Sligo in Round Six. Neither of the two current bottom teams can afford anything but victory. Laois will almost certainly go down should they fail to beat Longford. Offaly do have a head-to-head over Antrim if the Ulster side suffer two defeats.

Unless they do produce a shock in Armagh, Antrim’s final outing in Corrigan Park against Longford will be a must win tie. Should Longford suffer a loss in O’Moore Park on Saturday evening, this game will be of equal importance for the midlanders.

Like their promotion prospects, Sligo are unlikely to be relegated but a certain set of results could find them in the bottom two. They entertain Offaly in Markievicz Park on Sunday where a result will ensure their status and maintain interest in the top half.

Remaining Fixtures:

Saturday, 25th March – Armagh vs Antrim (7pm Athletic Grounds), Laois vs Longford (7pm O’Moore Park)

Sunday, 26th March – Sligo vs Offaly (3pm Markievicz Park), Tipperary vs Louth (3pm Semple Stadium)

Sunday, 2nd April – Antrim vs Longford (2pm Corrigan Park), Armagh vs Tipperary (2pm Athletic Grounds), Louth vs Sligo (2pm Gaelic Grounds), Offaly vs Laois (2pm O’Connor Park)