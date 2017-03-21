GAA Tables – National Football League Division Two – State of Play after Round Five

At first look, the promoted counties look predictable but previous results show anything can happen. Regarding relegation, everyone is looking over their shoulder.

National Football League Division 2 Pld W D L F A Pts Dif KILDARE 5 4 0 1 104 72 8 32 GALWAY 5 3 1 1 97 75 7 22 MEATH 5 2 1 2 88 84 5 4 CLARE 5 2 1 2 72 71 5 1 CORK 5 1 2 2 69 75 4 -6 DOWN 5 2 0 3 65 75 4 -10 FERMANAGH 5 2 0 3 70 82 4 -12 DERRY 5 1 1 3 72 103 3 -31

Kildare and Galway are favourites and one certainly will as Meath and Clare, the only two viable contenders, meet in the last round. Kildare host Clare this Sunday and victory will guarantee Cian O’Neill’s team their top-flight status.

Meath must beat Fermanagh to hold realistic Division One hopes but failure for the Royals or Clare to succeed will send them straight into the relegation battle.

Any two from six teams could go down. Derry entertain Cork on Sunday and must deliver a result to ensure they are still in control of their own destiny. Fermanagh meet Derry in the final round in what looks a certain relegation decider.

Down’s two recent wins against Meath and Derry give them belief but after defeat to Kildare, their run-in doesn’t look promising. Victory over Galway in Newry is essential as they don’t want to head to Cork needing a win.

Fermanagh won’t fear their final two opponents but still need to get results. Cork’s hopes look gone for 2017 but Peadar Healy’s side need to cement their place in this division. Should Meath or Clare fail this weekend, their final round meeting might be to avoid relegation as five points in no guarantee. Cork were relegated from Division One last year on six points.

While they need one win each, it looks like results should fall to ensure Galway and Kildare join the elite though a Round Six slip will leave their meeting in Pearse Stadium a must win game. One or two counties may know their faith after the weekend but there will be much to play for on April 2nd.