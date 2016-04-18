GAA Tables – National Hurling League Division 1A – State of Play Entering Final Round

While talk persists about a future top flight group of eight, there’s no doubt that the six-team format creates considerable excitement and this Sunday’s last round will be no different.

Darren Kelly

National Hurling League Division 1A Pld W D L F A Pts Dif TIPPERARY 4 3 1 0 99 70 7 29 CLARE 4 2 0 2 80 79 4 1 CORK 4 2 0 2 77 77 4 0 WATERFORD 4 2 0 2 74 82 4 -8 KILKENNY 4 1 1 2 74 81 3 -7 DUBLIN 4 1 0 3 74 89 2 -15

Only Tipperary know their faith having topped their group and will meet the Division 1B fourth-placed team the following weekend in the quarter-finals.

For the remaining five teams, they are playing for league survival and bidding to avoid the relegation final.

Dublin need to beat Kilkenny in Parnell Park! Should Ger Cunningham’s men repeat their 2015 win over the Noresiders, then they will need Cork to stand alone on four points, or win by at least seven points and hope Waterford fall to Clare.

Likewise, Kilkenny must be victorious but a draw would suffice for Brian Cody’s men if Clare beat The Deise. But a win would guarantee the Leinster champions a quarter-final spot.

Clare’s scoring difference gives them an advantage ahead of their encounter with Waterford in Cusack Park. Should the Banner fail, a Kilkenny win and Cork draw will see them eliminated. But a Clare draw will be good enough.

Waterford must defeat Clare to be certain of their place. A draw would suffice should Cork or Kilkenny lose but they would need Dublin’s winning margin to be narrow otherwise.

Cork know any result in Pairc Ui Rinn against Tipperary will allow them avoid the relegation final but like their opponents, their destiny is up in the air should they fail to take down the Premier County. Providing Clare and Waterford don’t draw, a narrow Dublin win over Kilkenny will see them safe.

Calculators will be to the ready at all three grounds before we know the three teams joining Tipperary in the hurling league’s ‘Super 8.’

Remaining Fixtures:

Sunday, 26th March: Clare vs Waterford (3pm Cusack Park), Cork vs Tipperary (3pm Pairc Ui Rinn), Dublin vs Kilkenny (3pm Parnell Park)