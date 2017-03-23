GAA Tables – National Hurling League Division 1B – State of Play Entering Final Round

While the six-team format guarantees excitement in Division 1A, it’s far different in the second tier but there still is positions to play for Sunday.

Darren Kelly

National Hurling League Division 1B Pld W D L F A Pts Dif WEXFORD 4 4 0 0 88 63 8 25 GALWAY 4 3 0 1 128 65 6 63 LIMERICK 4 3 0 1 132 80 6 52 KERRY 4 1 0 3 64 110 2 -46 LAOIS 4 1 0 3 84 137 2 -53 OFFALY 4 0 0 4 77 118 0 -41

Wexford are group winners and will meet the 1A fourth placed team in the quarter-finals while Galway and Limerick decide second and third. But for Kerry, Laois and Offaly, a meeting with All-Ireland champions Tipperary is the prize for one while the other two will meet in the relegation final.

Technically, Galway and Limerick have nothing to play for when they face-off in the Gaelic Grounds. But with rumours rife that the National Hurling League will revert to an eight team first division in 2018, the losers could miss out.

Galway will finish second with a win or draw and both teams will want a morale boosting victory ahead of the knock outs but with 1A so tight, their future opponents will be of similar strength.

It’s the bottom three counties that garner interest with Kerry meeting Offaly in Tralee. The Faithful County are bottom but with a better scoring difference than their two rivals, Kevin Ryan’s charges will reach the quarter-finals with victory unless Laois shock Wexford.

Kerry will qualify with victory regardless what happens elsewhere as they defeated Laois in Round One. A loss and they are out; a draw has them looking nervously at events in Wexford Park.

Laois have produced some disappointing displays (their win over Offaly aside) but will have the motivation to challenge Davy Fitzgerald’s outfit. Eamonn Kelly’s team are up against it and a win mightn’t guarantee safety. But if the O’Moore County needed a rallying performance ahead of the championship, this is the time to produce it.

Wexford, Galway and Limerick are assured their quarter-final spots but one more place will be decided come Sunday evening.

Remaining Fixtures:

Sunday, 26th March – Kerry vs Offaly (3pm Austin Stack Park), Limerick vs Galway (3pm Gaelic Grounds), Wexford vs Laois (3pm Innovate Wexford Park).