GAA tables

We have the updated tables from the 2018 GAA League National Hurling & Football league.
NFL League Tables
Allianz FL1 P W D L Dif Pts Dublin 6 5 1 0 33 11 Galway 6 5 1 0 17 11 Monaghan 6 4 0 2 5 8 Tyrone 6 3 0 3 9 6 Kerry 6 3 0 3 -8 6 Mayo 6 2 0 4 -16 4 Donegal 6 1 0 5 -17 2 Kildare 6 0 0 6 -23 0
Allianz FL2 P W D L Dif Pts Roscommon 6 4 1 1 18 9 Cavan 6 4 1 1 22 9 Tipperary 5 3 1 1 26 7 Clare 6 2 2 2 -17 6 Cork 6 3 0 3 2 6 Down 5 2 0 3 0 4 Meath 5 1 1 3 -3 3 Louth 5 0 0 5 -52 0 Allianz FL3 P W D L Dif Pts Armagh 6 5 1 0 34 11 Longford 6 4 1 1 27 9 Fermanagh 6 4 1 1 18 9 Westmeath 6 4 0 2 1 8 Derry 6 2 0 4 -2 4 Sligo 5 1 1 3 -22 3 Offaly 5 1 0 4 -27 2 Wexford 6 0 0 6 -29 0 Allianz FL4 P W D L Dif Pts Carlow 6 6 0 0 35 12 Laois 5 5 0 0 29 10 Antrim 5 3 1 1 19 7 London 5 1 1 3 -1 3 Limerick 5 1 1 3 -24 3 Leitrim 4 1 0 3 -16 2 Wicklow 5 0 2 3 -26 2 Waterford 5 0 1 4 -16 1
NHL League Tables
Allianz HL 1A P W D L Dif Pts Tipperary 5 3 0 2 12 6 Kilkenny 5 3 0 2 6 6 Wexford 5 3 0 2 6 6 Clare 5 3 0 2 5 6 Waterford 5 2 0 3 -16 4 Cork 5 1 0 4 -13 2
Allianz HL 1B P W D L Dif Pts Limerick 5 5 0 0 58 10 Galway 5 4 0 1 25 8 Offaly 5 2 0 3 -13 4 Dublin 5 2 0 3 -15 4 Laois 5 1 0 4 -32 2 Antrim 5 1 0 4 -23 2
Allianz HL 2A P W D L Dif Pts Westmeath 5 5 0 0 23 10 Carlow 5 4 0 1 38 8 Kerry 5 3 0 2 38 6 Meath 5 2 0 3 -5 4 London 5 1 0 4 -47 2 Kildare 5 0 0 5 -47 0
Allianz HL 2B P W D L Dif Pts Down 5 4 0 1 39 8 Mayo 5 4 0 1 7 8 Wicklow 5 3 0 2 14 6 Donegal 5 3 0 2 4 6 Armagh 5 1 0 4 -30 2 Derry 5 0 0 5 -34 0
Allianz HL 3A P W D L Dif Pts Warwickshire 5 4 1 0 19 9 Louth 5 2 2 1 -6 6 Tyrone 5 3 0 2 7 6 Roscommon 5 2 1 2 22 5 Monaghan 5 1 2 2 1 4 Longford 5 0 0 5 -43 0
Allianz HL 3B P W D L Dif Pts Lancashire 4 4 0 0 36 8 Leitrim 4 3 0 1 34 6 Sligo 4 2 0 2 15 4 Cavan 4 1 0 3 -56 2 Fermanagh 4 0 0 4 -29 0