Home / GAA / GAA tables

GAA tables

By
Updated: March 18, 2018
gaa pitch

We have the updated tables from the 2018 GAA League National Hurling & Football league.
blin, Mayo Galway  

 

 

 

 

 

 

NFL League Tables

Allianz FL1 P W D L Dif Pts
Dublin 6 5 1 0 33 11
Galway 6 5 1 0 17 11
Monaghan 6 4 0 2 5 8
Tyrone 6 3 0 3 9 6
Kerry 6 3 0 3 -8 6
Mayo 6 2 0 4 -16 4
Donegal 6 1 0 5 -17 2
Kildare 6 0 0 6 -23 0
Allianz FL2 P W D L Dif Pts
Roscommon 6 4 1 1 18 9
Cavan 6 4 1 1 22 9
Tipperary 5 3 1 1 26 7
Clare 6 2 2 2 -17 6
Cork 6 3 0 3 2 6
Down 5 2 0 3 0 4
Meath 5 1 1 3 -3 3
Louth 5 0 0 5 -52 0
Allianz FL3 P W D L Dif Pts
Armagh 6 5 1 0 34 11
Longford 6 4 1 1 27 9
Fermanagh 6 4 1 1 18 9
Westmeath 6 4 0 2 1 8
Derry 6 2 0 4 -2 4
Sligo 5 1 1 3 -22 3
Offaly 5 1 0 4 -27 2
Wexford 6 0 0 6 -29 0
Allianz FL4 P W D L Dif Pts
Carlow 6 6 0 0 35 12
Laois 5 5 0 0 29 10
Antrim 5 3 1 1 19 7
London 5 1 1 3 -1 3
Limerick 5 1 1 3 -24 3
Leitrim 4 1 0 3 -16 2
Wicklow 5 0 2 3 -26 2
Waterford 5 0 1 4 -16 1

 

NHL League Tables

Allianz HL 1A P W D L Dif Pts
Tipperary 5 3 0 2 12 6
Kilkenny 5 3 0 2 6 6
Wexford 5 3 0 2 6 6
Clare 5 3 0 2 5 6
Waterford 5 2 0 3 -16 4
Cork 5 1 0 4 -13 2
Allianz HL 1B P W D L Dif Pts
Limerick 5 5 0 0 58 10
Galway 5 4 0 1 25 8
Offaly 5 2 0 3 -13 4
Dublin 5 2 0 3 -15 4
Laois 5 1 0 4 -32 2
Antrim 5 1 0 4 -23 2
Allianz HL 2A P W D L Dif Pts
Westmeath 5 5 0 0 23 10
Carlow 5 4 0 1 38 8
Kerry 5 3 0 2 38 6
Meath 5 2 0 3 -5 4
London 5 1 0 4 -47 2
Kildare 5 0 0 5 -47 0
Allianz HL 2B P W D L Dif Pts
Down 5 4 0 1 39 8
Mayo 5 4 0 1 7 8
Wicklow 5 3 0 2 14 6
Donegal 5 3 0 2 4 6
Armagh 5 1 0 4 -30 2
Derry 5 0 0 5 -34 0
Allianz HL 3A P W D L Dif Pts
Warwickshire 5 4 1 0 19 9
Louth 5 2 2 1 -6 6
Tyrone 5 3 0 2 7 6
Roscommon 5 2 1 2 22 5
Monaghan 5 1 2 2 1 4
Longford 5 0 0 5 -43 0
Allianz HL 3B P W D L Dif Pts
Lancashire 4 4 0 0 36 8
Leitrim 4 3 0 1 34 6
Sligo 4 2 0 2 15 4
Cavan 4 1 0 3 -56 2
Fermanagh 4 0 0 4 -29 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>