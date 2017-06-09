Gaa team news – Galway v Mayo & Wexford v Kilkenny and more

This weekend sees Wexford v Kilkenny in the Leinster Hurling Championship and Mayo V Galway in the Connacht Football Championship.

Local derby’s having extra spice on them and they are arguably the biggest games in their respective codes in 2017 thus far.

As well as them you also have Clare v Kerry and Tipperary v Cork in two intriguing Munster semi finals.

Rounding off the weekend are two local derbies with Offaly and Westmeath clashing in Leinster while Cavan and Monaghan do battle up north for a place in the Ulster Final.

Team News: Tipperary v Cork

Tipperary have named four debutants in their team to play Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn tomorrow night.

Ciaran Kenrick, Liam Boland, Shane O’Connell and Liam McGrath all come in for their first starts for the premier county as they look to repeat their victory in 2016.

Cork team.

Cork (Munster SFC v Tipperary): Ken O’Halloran; James Loughrey, Jamie O Sullivan, Stephen Cronin; Tomas Clancy, Michael Shields, Kevin Crowley; Kevin O Driscoll, Ruairi Deane; Colm O Driscoll, Mark Collins, John O Rourke; Colm O Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Tipperary (Munster SFC v Cork): Ciaran Kenrick; Shane O’Connell, Paddy Codd, Alan Campbell; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, George Hannigan; Josh Keane, Liam Boland, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath.

Team news; Cavan v Monaghan

Cavan have named two debutants in their team for the clash with Monaghan on Sunday with Conor Madden and Niall Clerkin making their debuts at centre and corner forward respectively.

Monaghan on the other hand keep the faith with the team that overcame Fermanagh in the preliminary round.

The Farney county are further boosted with the news that Darren Hughes has returned from injury earlier than expected and will take his place on the bench.

Cavan (Ulster SFC v Monaghan): Raymond Galligan; Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke, Niall Murray; James McEnroe, Conor Moynagh, Gerard Smith; Liam Buchanan, Gearoid McKiernan; Cian Mackey, Conor Madden, Martin Reilly; Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Sean Johnston

Monaghan (Ulster SFC v Cavan): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil Mc Adam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O’Connell; Gavin Doogan, Shane Carey, Dessie Ward; Conor McCarthy, Jack Mc Carron, Conor Mc Manus.

Team news: Galway v Mayo

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has resisted temptation to recall Aidan O’Shea to the Mayo team as he has to make do with a place on the bench.

Rochford has made one change however with Jason Doherty coming in at wing forward for the injured Conor O’Shea.

Galway team