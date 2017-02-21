GAA TOP 10s – Hurling All-Star goalkeepers who went into management

We have a look at 10 All-Star winning goalkeepers who tried their hand at management.

PADDY BARRY (Cork) – The 1970 All-Ireland winning captain was a selector with the Cork under 21 team that claimed Munster and national honours in 1988. That team included future All-Star John Fitzgibbon.

GER CUNNINGHAM (Cork) – The Dublin manager has enjoyed success before his latest portfolio. The four-time All-Star led Ballygunner to a Waterford county title and he served as a coach/selector with the Cork senior teams that won All-Irelands in 2004 and 2005.

BRENDAN CUMMINS (Tipperary) – Kerry’s clean sheet in their league win last week can be attributed to the former Tipperary net minder. Cummins is back as goalkeeping coach with the Kingdom after serving a similar role with Laois.

DAVY FITZGERALD (Clare) – Where do we start? Fitzgibbon Cup titles with Limerick IT and they are into this year’s semi-finals. Fitzgerald led Waterford to the 2008 All-Ireland final. And he won All-Ireland and league crowns with Clare before taking on the Wexford job.

KEN HOGAN (Tipperary) – the former All-Star goalkeeper served as Tipperary senior manager but was a part of Nicky English’s management that won Liam McCarthy in 2001. He also led the Premier County to the All-Ireland under 21 trophy in 2010.

NOEL SKEHAN (Kilkenny) – The nine-time All-Ireland winner was over Kilkenny’s Juniors winning four Leinster crowns and the 1995 All-Ireland. Along with two Railway Cups with Leinster, he was a selector when Kilkenny won All-Irelands in 2002 and 2003.

JOE QUAID (Limerick) – Currently, Quaid is overseeing the game’s development in Kildare as he looks for players to push the Lilywhites. But he cut his cloth with his native county’s camogie team winning the All-Ireland intermediate title in 2014.

TOMMY QUAID (Limerick) – Quaid took on Limerick underage teams before leading the intermediates to Munster glory in 1998. After a tragic work accident, he passed away during their All-Ireland final against Kilkenny as the Shannonsiders emerged 4-16 to 2-17 winners.

MICHAEL WALSH (Kilkenny) – The two-time All-Star followed his father into management taking over the Carlow hurlers in 2001 while was recently involved with Westmeath hurlers. In 2008, he led Kilkenny to the All-Ireland under 21 title.

OLLIE WALSH (Kilkenny) – The decorated Kilkenny goalkeeper maintained that winning touch into management by leading his county to four All-Ireland junior wins. And in 1992 and 1993, he was the man in charge when Kilkenny won back-to-back McCarthy Cups.