Galway retain FBD League title beating Roscommon by 5pts

Two goals for Cillian McDaid and Danny Cummins helped Galway secure a second consecutive Connacht FBD League title in Kiltoom Sunday and their third final victory in a row over Roscommon.

Galway 2-14 Roscommon 0-15

In a contest not without talking points, McDaid’s strike on 18 minutes following good work from Sean Armstrong and Paul Conroy took control of proceedings after the hosts had taken an early lead.

Danny Cummins’ 42nd minute major pushed Galway six clear but they finished with 13 men as Declan Kyne and Cummins were dismissed with Fiontan O’Curraoin also getting a black card.

Roscommon’s Enda Smith also received his marching orders but they started brightly leading 0-5 to 0-2 on 13 minutes. Donie Smith kicked two points with Cian Connolly, Fintan Cregg and Ciaran Murtagh all on target.

But McDaid’s goal gave the Tribesmen a lead they never surrendered. Despite Murtagh, Seanie McDermott and Smith replying for Roscommon, McHugh (3), Tom Flynn and Gareth Bradshaw point had Galway 1-8 to 0-8 ahead at half-time.

Smith and McDaid traded scores after the restart. But when Flynn set up Cummins for the second goal, Galway were 2-9 to 0-9 clear. However, Roscommon halved the deficit through three Smith points but couldn’t take full advantage of O’Curraoin and Kyne’s dismissals.

McHugh got Galway’s first point in 18 minutes on the hour to make it 2-10 to 0-12 before Niall Kilroy scored for Roscommon. But three Galway points from Cummins, Heaney and McHugh put them six ahead again with Roscommon rueing a missed goal chance after Rory Lavelle saved from Niall Daly.

Gary O’Donnell got Galway’s last point as Roscommon closed out through substitutes Conor Devaney and Kevin Higgins. But Galway’s two goals ensured they remained FBD champions.

Scorers:

Galway – Barry McHugh 0-6, Danny Cummins 1-1, Cillian McDaid 1-1, Johnny Heaney 0-3, Gary O’Donnell 0-2, Tom Flynn 0-1.

Roscommon – Donie Smith 0-7, Ciaran Murtagh 0-2, Cian Connolly 0-1, Fintan Cregg 0-1, Seanie McDermott 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Conor Devaney 0-1, Kevin Higgins 0-1.