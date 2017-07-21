Galway v Donegal – Preview, starting teams, betting advice – Start time 7pm Saturday

It’s Galway v Donegal in the last round of the qualifiers, we have starting team news, betting advice for the7pmStart time on Saturday.

This will be the seventh championship meeting between the counties with Donegal having won three to Galway’s two, while one was drawn, in the previous six. Donegal won the last three clashes in 2015, 2009, 2003 (replay).

“It won’t be easy – it never is after a defeat – but now we have to work hard and believe that we can come again and deliver a big performance,” said Galway manager Walsh.

“It’s all about moving on and picking ourselves up and at least the chance has been given to us to bounce back. Getting our minds right for this match is the key factor, and all things considered, the mood has been good very good this week.

“Last year, after the Tipperary match, the feeling was completely different – our season was over. Now, we’ve been given a chance – it won’t be an easy one and while we would have hoped for a more central venue, the opportunity will be there for us to bounce back.”

Rory Gallagher the Donegal manager said “It was one of those games. Roscommon got off to a good start playing with the wind and got the goal at the right time and had a good lead built up at half time,”

“I thought they played well early in the second half and even for a while after Roscommon scored their second goal. We’re not judging them on that game. We’re judging them on the Division Two League final win over Kildare and especially their second half performance in that game.

“I thought they played really well in the second half in the league and they looked good against Mayo too. But look, we are concentrating on our own game and getting it right for the game.

“And hopefully we will get the result and be in the drum for the quarterfinal draw on Monday morning.”