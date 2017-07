Galway v Kerry – Preview, stats, betting advice and team news

GALWAY IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

2016: Tipperary 3-13 Galway 1-10

2014: Kerry 1-20 Galway 2-10

2008: Kerry 1-21 Galway 1-16

2005: Cork 2-14 Galway 2-11

2003: Donegal 0-14 Galway 0-11 (replay)

2003: Galway 1-11 Donegal 0-14 (draw)

2002: Kerry 2-17 Galway 1-12

2001: Galway 0-14 Roscommon 1-5

*Kerry, who are the only county to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals every year since their introduction in 2001. They have won 14, lost two and drawn one of 17. The defeats were against Donegal in 2012, Down in 2010 while they drew with Dublin in 2001 before winning the replay.

*Galway have won one, lost six and drawn one of their eight All-Ireland quarter-finals. Their only win was against Roscommon in 2001.

*Kerry and Galway have met 20 times in the championship, with the Kingdom leading 11-6, with three draws.

*Galway’s last championship win over Kerry was in the 1965 All-Ireland final. The counties have met six times since then, with Kerry winning five while the 2000 All-Ireland final was drawn.

*Kerry have scored almost identical amounts against Galway in their last three championship clashes: 2014: 1-20; 2008: 1-21; 2002: 2-17.

*Next Sunday’s winners will play Mayo or Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final on August 20